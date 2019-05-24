China Agricultural Products Import Tariff Quotas Report 2019: Focus on Corn, Wheat, Rice, Cotton, Sugar, Wool, & Wool Top

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Interim Measures for Administration of Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products (hereinafter referred to as the Interim Measures) was a government document formulated by China's National Development and Reform Commission and put into force on Feb. 5, 2002. The Interim Measures determines the annual import tariff quotas for agricultural products according to China's schedule of concessions on goods in the accession to the WTO.



According to this analysis, by May 2019, the Interim Measures applies to agricultural products including wheat, corn, rice, sugar, cotton, wool and wool top. The import tariff quotas for wheat, corn, rice, sugar, and cotton are classified into the quotas to state trading enterprises and the quotas to non-state trading enterprises to give priority to state-owned enterprises. The import of wool and wool top is exclusive to designated companies.



It is believed that China's tariff rate quota administration for agricultural products has both advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, it protects the domestic agricultural product market from the impact of large quantities of low-price agricultural imports. Low in-quota tariff rates ensure low-cost raw materials to the agricultural product processing enterprises in China. On the other hand, the tariff rate quota administration triggers international trade disputes. For example, in Dec. 2016, the United States filed a lawsuit with the WTO against China's administration of the import tariff quotas for wheat, rice, and corn. In Apr. 2019, the United States won WTO ruling against China's use of tariff-rate quotas for rice, wheat, and corn, which it successfully argued limited market access for U.S. grain exports. Besides, some applicants to the import tariff quotas are not agricultural product processing enterprises but trade companies. They resell agricultural products in quota to agricultural product processing enterprises with price markups. Consequently, agricultural product processing enterprises have to pay more for agricultural imports.



According to the report, the annual import tariff quotas for some agricultural products cannot be used up. For example, in 2018, China's corn imports totaled 3.52 million tons, accounting for only 48.90% of the quota quantity of 7.20 million tons; the wheat imports totaled about 3.10 million tons, accounting for only 32.20% of the quota quantity of 9,636,000 tons. Such surpluses are caused by strict eligibility criteria. Many downstream enterprises (such as feed processing enterprises and food processing enterprises) that fail to obtain the import tariff quotas purchase raw materials from other sources or even purchase agricultural products smuggled into China.



It is expected that the import tariff quotas for agricultural products will go out of date as China's foreign trade develops and China's economy becomes more global. However, most of these quotas will continue to exist from 2019 to 2023 because the Chinese government needs to protect the domestic agricultural product market and some state-owned enterprises can make profits from reselling tariff quotas.



Topics Covered:

Introduction to China's import tariff quotas for agricultural products

import tariff quotas for agricultural products Analysis of advantages and disadvantages of China's import tariff quotas for agricultural products

import tariff quotas for agricultural products China's import of agricultural products subject to tariff rate quota administration

import of agricultural products subject to tariff rate quota administration Major enterprises granted with China's import tariff quotas for agricultural products

import tariff quotas for agricultural products Forecast on development of China's import tariff quotas for agricultural products

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products

1.1 Definition of China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products

1.2 Development History of China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products

1.3 Government Departments Administering Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products

1.4 Agricultural Products Subject to Import Tariff Quotas



2 China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products and Eligibility Criteria for These Quotas

2.1 Corn

2.1.1 Import Tariff Quota for Corn

2.1.2 Eligibility Criteria for Import Tariff Quota for Corn (2019)

2.1.3 Analysis on China's Corn Imports from 2014 to 2018

2.1.4 List of Enterprises Granted with 2019 Import Tariff Quota for Corn

2.2 Wheat

2.3 Rice

2.4 Cotton

2.5 Sugar

2.6 Wool

2.7 Wool Top



3 Prospect of China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products from 2019 to 2023

3.1 Analysis on Advantages and Disadvantages of China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products

3.1.1 Advantages

3.1.2 Disadvantages

3.2 Forecast on Quantities of China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products from 2019 to 2023

3.3 Forecast on Sustainability of China's Import Tariff Quotas for Agricultural Products



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2sqos

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

