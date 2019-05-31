CHINA AID 2019 The Perfect Time for a Family Outing in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Shanghai is offering a special "spot" for a family day out - CHINA AID 2019, organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. - a unique experience of a show that integrates showcases, demonstrations and displays on cognition, education, health, family affection and leisure. It breaks through the limitations of traditional family outings, making it possible for the old, middle-aged and younger generations to join in an enriching experience together.

CHINA AID aims to foster the wisdom of "an elderly person in the home is a treasure to the family". The show has many on-site experience areas for elderly-oriented products that enable young people to fully appreciate the living needs of the elderly, giving hands-on demonstrations that awaken their respect and care for the elderly. Amazing new products from the 7th China Senior Care Design & Innovation Awards will also be on full display at the show, with most participants being college students and technology enterprises from all over the country. The awards therefore provide a needed platform for young people to access cutting-edge technology in the fields of rehabilitation, mobility and assistive technology, in the process allowing them to feel inspired and a part of this melting pot of innovation.

Under China's typical 4-2-1 family structure, contemporary middle-aged people are under increasing pressure to care for their ageing parents, as well as their children. As the leading senior care industry exhibition in China, CHINA AID focuses on the most pressing aspect of family care -- the elderly. CHINA AID 2019 brings together elderly care products and services, technologies and models from around the world, covering care in the home, in communities, through institutions and in many other types of situation and facility. Hundreds of exhibits for everyday use by older people are featured, as well as many smart care products full of sense of technology and much more besides. Moreover, companies such as BRIGHTOWN, LANDSEA, JORU GROUP, and SUN HOLIDAY are participating, as well as many other brands on elderly care real estate and elderly care facilities, which can meet the senior care demands of families with varying financial means and health conditions.

CHINA AID is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and Shanghai Intex Exhibition. Visitors can register at the exhibition for free through the official website www.china-aid.com.

CHINA AID point of contact:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Michelle Ma

T: +86-21-6295-7553

E: mazhiwen@shanghai-intex.com

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd.