China Airlines and Boeing Announce Order for Four 777 Freighters

"The 777 Freighter has played a critical role in our efforts to maintain profitability during the pandemic, and these additional airplanes will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategy," said China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien. "We are excited to add more 777 Freighters due to their operational efficiency and reliability. Our fleet modernization program will enable us to deliver added value to our customers, especially as the global supply chain continues to evolve."

The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, most capable twin-engine Freighter. It has a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) with a maximum revenue payload of 102 tonnes (224,900 lbs), while contributing to a 17% reduction in fuel use and CO 2 emissions per tonne compared to prior generation airplanes. In addition, the 777F will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops on long-haul routes, further reducing associated landing fees and resulting in the lowest trip cost of any large freighter.

"We are thrilled that China Airlines has again selected the 777 Freighter to serve as the backbone of its world-class air cargo fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The market-leading capabilities of the 777 Freighter provide added capacity, improved efficiency and greater value to China Airlines' customers, enabling the carrier to meet air cargo demand and position itself for long-term growth."

In 2021, China Airlines' air cargo revenue was up 186% above the pre-pandemic year of 2019, which nearly balanced out a 96% drop in passenger revenue. Last year China Airlines Cargo recorded the best year in its history – over TWD 100 billion (USD $3.6 billion) in revenue – by leveraging its existing all-Boeing fleet of (18) 747-400 Freighters and (3) 777 Freighters. With (3) 777 Freighters already on order, China Airlines' 777 Freighter is the perfect complement to the airline's existing 747-400 Freighter fleet, seamlessly accommodating the 3-meter (10-foot) tall pallets and maximizing flexibility for its air cargo operations.

