'China: An Opportunity, Chongqing Brands' Expands Global Reach with Promotions in Latin America

The "China: An Opportunity, Chongqing Brands" global promotion series has made significant inroads in Latin America from November 5 to 8, showcasing Chongqing's vibrant culture, innovative industries, and strategic potential.

These events, held in Lima and São Paulo, brought together local officials, business leaders, media, and scholars, highlighting the growing connections between Chongqing and Latin American markets.

Joseph Cruz Soriano, a distinguished Peruvian Sinologist, set the tone with an engaging greeting in the Chongqing dialect, sparking immediate enthusiasm among participants.

Guan Hong, Executive Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, emphasized that these promotions aim to deepen ties between Chongqing and Latin American markets by fostering bilateral trade, cultural exchange, and investment.

One of the highlights of the promotion was the presentation by Erik Mitsuo, General Manager of Inchcape Peru and Changan Automobile Peru. He highlighted Changan's growth as an example of Chongqing companies succeeding in the Peruvian market, noting that sales reached 6,153 units from January to September 2024- ranking first among Chinese brands and fourth overall in Peru's auto market.

Liu Qingqing, Director of the Publicity Department of Dazu District, Chongqing, further enriched the event by presenting the historical and cultural significance of the Dazu Rock Carvings, underscoring shared heritage and enhancing cultural bonds.

Paulo Braga, Vice General Manager of Chongqing Polycomp International Brazil Branch, highlighted CPIC's acquisition of Capivari Glass Fiber in 2011, illustrating how Chongqing enterprises have already established a significant foothold in Brazil. "I am very fond of Chongqing and have visited multiple times. The introduction of the '33618' industry cluster at this promotion event has given clear direction for our company's future efforts in Brazil," Braga shared.

Adding to the dialogue, Tang Yishin, a professor at the University of São Paulo, shared insights into the current state of higher education in Brazil and pointed to potential opportunities for academic cooperation. He praised Chongqing's leadership in education and innovation, particularly in AI, engineering, and environmental science, emphasizing that joint research and talent exchange would yield mutual benefits.

The exhibition in Lima and São Paulo also featured captivating photos of Chongqing's landscapes and urban scenes, paired with authentic samples of local cuisine such as Chongqing noodles, creating an immersive experience that resonated with the attendees.

