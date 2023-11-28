China Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2023: Organ Type, Technology, Material Type, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Artificial Organs Market by Organ Type, Technology, Material Type, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China artificial organs market is expected to witness an impressive growth rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

The increasing pool of patients waiting for organ transplants, along with the rise in acceptance of organ transplants, are expected to bolster the growth of the market. Also, the growing occurrences of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, and others, are propelling the growth of the market.

In 2021, China has over 10 million patients suffering from heart failure, with many requiring heart transplant surgeries. Also, the increasing geriatric population, which is highly prone to organ failure, is propelling the demand for artificial organs, which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market. According to the report of the Seventh National Census in China, in 2020, the proportion of people aged 65 and over in the total population was 13.5%.

The frequent incidences of road accidents and injuries leading to amputations are also increasing the demand for artificial organs. Additionally, increasing awareness about artificial organs among the population is also contributing to the market's growth.

Technological Advancements

The rise in the adoption of advanced tools and techniques in the medical as well as healthcare sector is expected to bolster the growth of the China artificial organs market in the upcoming years. The advent of the latest technologies, such as the development of new artificial organs based on electrophysical and optical technologies and 3D printing of biomaterials, among others, are projected to facilitate the growth of the artificial organ market in the country.

In 2021, CH Biomedical in Suzhou, and East China's Jiangsu Province, developed the first domestic magnetically levitated artificial heart. The device uses the same principle which is used to run high-speed maglev trains. This artificial heart increases the pumping power of the patient's failing heart, allowing it to deliver oxygen-rich blood throughout the body.

Increasing Occurrences of Organ Failures

An increase in the number of cases suffering from organ failure in the country is projected to strengthen the growth of the market. According to a study, around 1 to 1.5 million people in China requires organ transplant every year. This is attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases.

Chronic diseases are often caused due to the changing lifestyle and rising consumption of unhealthy foods and alcohol, among others, thereby impelling the growth of the market. For instance, the major cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension, due to which there is an increase in demand for kidney transplantation. In 2019, around 47,382 Chinese patients were waiting for kidney transplantation.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present China artificial organs market

  • Chengdu Baishixing Science & Technology Industry Co Ltd.
  • Regenovo Biotechnology
  • Abiomed Inc.
  • Cyfuse Biomedical
  • Nipro Corporation
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Tibion Corporation
  • Baxter International Inc.

Report Scope

China Artificial Organs Market, By Organ Type:

  • Artificial Heart
  • Artificial Kidney
  • Artificial Pancreas
  • Others

China Artificial Organs Market, By Technology:

  • Electronic Bionics
  • Mechanical

China Artificial Organs Market, By Material Type:

  • Silicon
  • Plastic
  • Steel

China Artificial Organs Market, By Region:

  • South-Central China
  • South-West China
  • East China
  • North-East China
  • North-West China
  • North China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8sgz8

