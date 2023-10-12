China Automotive Aftermarket Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: EV Independent Aftermarket Workshops Disrupt 4S Workshops with a Dual-brand Presence and Collaborative Touchpoints with EV OEMs

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Automotive Aftermarket in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service offers a comprehensive overview of the automotive aftermarket within mainland China. The study period spans from 2022 to 2030, with forecasts commencing from 2023.

The study encompasses various aspects of the automotive aftermarket, providing business snapshots that include insights into growth drivers, growth restraints, aftermarket regulations, emerging aftermarket trends, an overview of Vehicles in Operation (VIO), data on new and used vehicle sales, VIO distribution by age groups, a breakdown of automotive parts revenue by parts types, identification of leading parts suppliers, and insights into distribution channels.

As a crucial component of the automotive industry's upstream sector, automotive parts play an integral role in the complete assembly of vehicles. Automotive parts hold significant importance in the automotive aftermarket, serving to facilitate and support service, maintenance, and repair activities.

Given the influence of the global economy, urbanization trends, infrastructure development, and technological advancements, the number of Vehicles in Operation (VIOs) in China continues to experience growth. This expansion in VIOs translates to an increased demand for automotive parts and components within the aftermarket, accompanied by evolving requirements.

The ongoing development of aftermarket services will serve as a vital benchmark in fostering the sustainable growth of China's automotive industry.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Growth of VOI

Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening 4S and Workshops

Growth Opportunity 3: Ascent of Domestic Automotive Parts Brands

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definitions

Key Competitors

Question This Study Will Answer

Highlights of China's Automotive Aftermarket in 2022

Automotive Aftermarket in 2022 Defining Digital Edge

Findings and Future Outlook

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regulations by Central Government

Activities

Automotive Aftermarket Trends

3 Market Analysis: Vehicles in Operation

VIO Forecast

Average Age of Forecast

Vehicle Ownership Forecast

VIO by Leading Cities

VIO by Age

VIO by Brand

VIO by Powertrain

4 Market Analysis: New and Used Vehicles

New and Used Vehicle Sales Forecast

New Vehicle Sales

5 Automotive Aftermarket Forecast

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6 Automotive Aftermarket Analysis

Traditional Distribution Channel

eCommerce Distribution Channel

Automotive Aftermarket by Channel

Aftermarket Competitors to Watch

Business Models in the Aftermarket

Business Models in the EV Aftermarket

Case Study: EV Disrupts 4S Workshops

Automotive Parts Revenue Breakdown by Parts Type

Leading Automotive Parts Suppliers

