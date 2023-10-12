China Automotive Aftermarket Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: EV Independent Aftermarket Workshops Disrupt 4S Workshops with a Dual-brand Presence and Collaborative Touchpoints with EV OEMs

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Automotive Aftermarket in China" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service offers a comprehensive overview of the automotive aftermarket within mainland China. The study period spans from 2022 to 2030, with forecasts commencing from 2023.

The study encompasses various aspects of the automotive aftermarket, providing business snapshots that include insights into growth drivers, growth restraints, aftermarket regulations, emerging aftermarket trends, an overview of Vehicles in Operation (VIO), data on new and used vehicle sales, VIO distribution by age groups, a breakdown of automotive parts revenue by parts types, identification of leading parts suppliers, and insights into distribution channels.

As a crucial component of the automotive industry's upstream sector, automotive parts play an integral role in the complete assembly of vehicles. Automotive parts hold significant importance in the automotive aftermarket, serving to facilitate and support service, maintenance, and repair activities.

Given the influence of the global economy, urbanization trends, infrastructure development, and technological advancements, the number of Vehicles in Operation (VIOs) in China continues to experience growth. This expansion in VIOs translates to an increased demand for automotive parts and components within the aftermarket, accompanied by evolving requirements.

The ongoing development of aftermarket services will serve as a vital benchmark in fostering the sustainable growth of China's automotive industry.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Growth of VOI
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening 4S and Workshops
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Ascent of Domestic Automotive Parts Brands

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Automotive Aftermarket Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation and Definitions
  • Key Competitors
  • Question This Study Will Answer
  • Highlights of China's Automotive Aftermarket in 2022
  • Defining Digital Edge
  • Findings and Future Outlook
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Regulations by Central Government
  • Activities
  • Automotive Aftermarket Trends

3 Market Analysis: Vehicles in Operation

  • VIO Forecast
  • Average Age of Forecast
  • Vehicle Ownership Forecast
  • VIO by Leading Cities
  • VIO by Age
  • VIO by Brand
  • VIO by Powertrain

4 Market Analysis: New and Used Vehicles

  • New and Used Vehicle Sales Forecast
  • New Vehicle Sales

5 Automotive Aftermarket Forecast

  • Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

6 Automotive Aftermarket Analysis

  • Traditional Distribution Channel
  • eCommerce Distribution Channel
  • Automotive Aftermarket by Channel
  • Aftermarket Competitors to Watch
  • Business Models in the Aftermarket
  • Business Models in the EV Aftermarket
  • Case Study: EV Disrupts 4S Workshops
  • Automotive Parts Revenue Breakdown by Parts Type
  • Leading Automotive Parts Suppliers

News Releases in Similar Topics

