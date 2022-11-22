China Automotive Cybersecurity Software Research Report 2022: Expanding Demand for Automotive Cybersecurity Protection Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Cybersecurity Software Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chinese in-vehicle terminal PKI market will be worth RMB1.89 billion in 2025.



The working principle of PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) is: the infrastructure that provides security services established by leveraging public key cryptography technology, and provides users with certificate management and key management, etc., in a bid for identity authenticity, information confidentiality and other goals.



China's automobile cybersecurity is protected mainly by the PKI system by far. The asymmetric encryption technology based on PKI is applied to various links such as onboard devices, Internet of Vehicles operation, and network communication, and plays a core role in the security protection at all levels of cloud, communication, and terminals. As for in-vehicle terminals, various terminal devices need to be embedded with security chips to manage keys and encryption operations; all communications with the outside world also require to be encrypted, driving the robust demand for PKI.



Facilitated by the factors like the expanding demand for automotive cybersecurity protection and the rapid rise in the penetration rate of Internet of Vehicles, Chinese PKI market size of in-vehicle terminals will expectedly reach RMB920 million to RMB1,890 million from 2022 to 2025, with an average annual growth rate of 27%.



Of the PKI application scenarios, V2X is the focus of major suppliers. The use of PKI system to on-board unit (OBU), roadside unit (RSU), service provider (SP), and secure communication and identity authentication between cloud platforms will be the mainspring of future development.



KOAL Software is one of the early developers of PKI products in China, and has formed three major product systems: PKI infrastructure products, PKI security application products, and general security products.



KOAL's PKI solution for intelligent vehicle connectivity is centered round the V2X-PKI security service system, integrates IEEE1609.2 international standards and GB/T 37374 national standards, meets ITS standards and Ministry of Transport standards, and also supports GM (China Cryptography) algorithms.



In the automotive sector, KOAL Software has SAIC as its main customer and has built a security certificate management system for the wireless communication technology of the Internet of Vehicles for SAIC Prospective Technology Research Department, including V2X and V2N security certificate systems. In addition, it also built a comprehensive certificate management system, digital certificate authentication system, and signature verification system for SAIC Cloud Data Center mobile office project, and built a cloud PKI system for SAIC Motor Overseas Intelligent Mobility Technology Co., Ltd.



In 2022, KOAL Software's products in automotive field expand from identity authentication system to data security system of the Internet of Vehicles. The `Guidelines for the Application of Internet of Vehicles Transmission Security Protection Based on Domestic Cryptography` has been successfully approved, becoming the first group standard to pass the expert review of Shanghai Business Cryptography Association.



Changchun Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as JIT) is the main member and sub project convener of WG3 (cryptography Working Group), WG4 (Authentication and Authorization Working Group), WG5 (Cybersecurity Assessment Working Group), WG7 (Cybersecurity Management Working Group) and SWG-BDS (Special Working Group on Big Data Security Standards) of National Cybersecurity Standardization Technical Committee. JIT is also one of the main constitutors of standards about PKI electronic certification products in China.



JIT has developed product lines such as password security, identity and access security, data security and security applications, and formed six star products: PKI, V2X PKI, identity and access management (IAM), password comprehensive service management platform, secure blockchain platform and data security solutions.

China Automotive Cybersecurity Software Research Report, 2022 highlights the following:

Automotive cybersecurity system architecture and key software product range;

The application of cryptographic technology and PKI system in the Internet of Vehicles system, main enterprises and products;

The application of IDPS in automotive cybersecurity defense system, main enterprises and solutions;

Status quo of China's automotive cybersecurity testing, major companies and testing platforms;

Development trends and suggestions for automotive cybersecurity

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Automotive Cybersecurity Industry



2. Cryptography Technology

2.1 Business Cryptography at a Glance

2.2 Cryptographic Security Applications for IoV

2.3 Password Security in Main Scenarios of Internet of Vehicles

2.3.1 Cloud Security Application

2.3.2 V2X Application

2.3.3 In-vehicle Safety Application

2.4 Challenges of Cryptography in Automotive Cybersecurity and Development Suggestions



3. PKI System

3.1 PKI Overview

3.2 PKI Application Scenarios and Market Size

3.3 Summary of Chinese PKI Companies

3.4 Digital Certificate

3.5 Digital Certificate Application Scenarios

3.6 Cooperation between Digital Certificate Vendors and OEMs

3.7 Root Certificate



4. IDPS & SecOC



5. Testing Platform

5.1 Overview of Cybersecurity Testing and Certification

5.2 Main Indicators about Penetration Testing

5.3 Current Situation of Automotive Penetration Testing in China

5.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Protection Requirements

5.5 Key Components Penetration Testing Project

5.6 Major Suppliers and Testing Platforms of Automotive Cybersecurity in China

5.7 Issues and Suggestions on China's Automotive Cybersecurity Testing



6. Automotive Cybersecurity Software Suppliers

