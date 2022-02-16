China Automotive DMS (Driver Monitoring System) Market Report 2021 Featuring 18 Chinese Suppliers & 19 International Suppliers

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive DMS (Driver Monitoring System) Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive DMS research: the installations of DMS soared by 244% on a like-on-like basis in the first nine months of 2021.

This publisher's data show that in the first nine months of 2021, China sold 251,511 sets of DMS for new passenger cars, 244% more than in the same period of the previous year, of which 15,201 sets or 6% of the total were for joint venture brand cars, and 236,310 sets or 94% of the total were for local brand cars. Top-ranked brands were Changan, Xpeng, Haval, BMW, NIO, WEY, Leapmotor, GAC Aion, ORA and JETOUR.

The main reason for the boom of DMS in China in 2021 is that local brands installed DMS in more of their models. 96,700 units of new models launched in 2021 are equipped with DMS, making up 38% of the total installations. Wherein, the key contributors include Changan UNI-T, Haval First Love (100%), Changan UNI-K (100%), Xpeng P7 (17%), Aion Y (100%), WEY Mocha (100%), Neta U (91%) , Leapmotor T03 (49%), Haval Chitu (100%), and JETOUR X70 (40%).

In the future, DMS will sustain growth, and policies will be the key driver. For example, the Guidelines for Administration of Entry of Intelligent Connected Vehicle Manufacturers and Their Products (Trial) (Draft for Comments) released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in April 2021 requires that companies should have monitoring capabilities of human-computer interaction and driver participative behaviours, boosting DMS growth; also, OEMs should equip more of their models with DMS with declining prices.

OEMs not only install more DMSs but refine and expand DMS capabilities. As well as driver drowsiness detection and face recognition, their all-new DMSs tend to enable more related functions such as gesture interaction, action recognition, expression recognition, and eyesight screen brightening.

For example, the DMS for Haval Chitu enables fatigue/distraction monitoring, face recognition (face login to IVI account, automatic personalized adjustment of the seat, theme interface, etc.), and expression recognition (recognizing expressions, e.g., happy, angry and surprised, and pushing corresponding music, air-conditioning and other features). The supplier is ArcSoft.

The DMS for SAIC Feifan MARVEL R enables fatigue/distraction monitoring, face recognition, gesture interaction (waving a hand to open and close sunroof before and after the recognition, etc.), and video conferencing (DingTalk).

Local OEMs not only favour DMS but start deploying OMS. Models including HiPhi X, Voyah FREE, GAC Aion Y, Trumpchi GS4 PLUS, Trumpchi EMPOW, ORA Good Cat, Haval Chitu, Haval First Love, WEY Mocha/VV6/VV7, JETOUR X70 PLUS, and Changan UNI-T/UNI-K have packed both DMS and OMS.

For suppliers, it can be seen that DMS solutions are rapidly fusing with other cockpit functions, or integrating with hardware.

Fusion with HUD among others

For instance, in September 2021, Melexis and emotion3D joined forces to offer a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) demonstrator, a solution that combines the driver monitoring system (DMS) with high-precision 3D driver localization, to dynamically align augmented reality head-up displays (AR HUD) objects.

Products that integrate cluster display and interior rearview mirror come into being as well

Examples include an integrated solution for interior sensor technology unveiled by Continental in October 2021, integrating the camera directly into the cluster display for the first time ever; and the next-gen cabin monitoring system launched by Gentex in January 2021, integrated into the interior rearview mirror and combining DMS and OMS.

Extension to or fusion with in-cabin perceptions like IMS

For example, the AutoSense solution XPERI DTS introduced in late 2020, integrates DMS and OMS; the I-CS (In-Cabin Sensing) solution launched by MINIEYE in September 2021 allows accurate detection of occupants including their facial features, line of sight, gestures and joints.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction to Automotive DMS Technology

1.1 Active DMS

1.2 Working Principle and Installation Position of Active DMS

1.3 Active DMS Based on Camera and NIR

1.4 DMS Hardware Technical Architecture and Requirements

1.5 DMS Software, Algorithm Architecture and Technical Requirements

2 Automotive DMS Industry Chain and Market

2.1 Active DMS Industry Chain

2.2 Layout of Industry Chain Manufacturers

2.3 Comparison of Products between Chinese DMS Suppliers (Part)

2.4 Comparison of Products between Foreign DMS Suppliers (Part)

2.5 DMS Sales

2.6 DMS Installation by Price

2.7 DMS Installation by Brand

2.8 TOP20 Models by DMS Installations

3 Development Trends of Automotive DMS

3.1 Market Trends of DMS

3.2 Technology Trends of DMS

3.3 Software and Algorithm Trends of DMS

3.4 Progress in Related Chip Technologies

3.4.1 ON Semiconductor's Near Infra-Red+ (NIR+) Pixel Technology

3.4.2 ON Semiconductor's Next-generation RGB-IR CMOS Image Sensor Technology

3.4.3 OmniVision's Near Infrared Technology

3.4.4 OmniVision's Dedicated DMS Processor

3.4.5 OmniVision's RGB-IR Solution

3.4.6 NXP Developed DMS Solutions Based on Open Vision Platform (S32V2) and Momenta

3.4.7 TriEye Cooperated with Continental on the Implementation of Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) Imaging Systems in Driver Monitoring Systems

4 DMS Application Cases of OEMs

4.1 Comparison of DMS Functions between Brands of OEMs

4.2 Comparison of DMS Solutions between Brands of OEMs

4.3 Subaru Forester

4.4 BMW X5

4.5 Mercedes-Benz S

4.6 Cadillac CT6

4.7 DS7

4.8 Ford EVOS

4.9 Geely Xingyue

4.10 WEY VV7

4.11 Haval Chitu

4.12 ORA Good Cat

4.13 TANK 300

4.14 GAC Trumpchi GS4 PLUS

4.15 GAC Aion LX

4.15 GAC Aion Y

4.16 Chery Big Ant

4.17 EXEED Lingyun

4.17 EXEED Lanyue

4.18 JETOUR X70 PLUS

4.19 Changan UNI-K

4.20 Changan Oshan X7

4.21 BEIJING X7

4.22 ARCFOX aT

4.23 Hongqi E-HS9

4.24 Bestune T99

4.25 Feifan MARVEL R

4.26 Dongfeng Aeolux Yixuan MAX

4.27 Voyah FREE

4.28 NIO ES8

4.29 Xpeng G3

4.30 Weltmeister W6

4.31 AIWAYS U5

4.32 Neta U

4.33 Leapmotor S01

4.34 HiPhi X

4.35 HYCAN 007

5 Chinese DMS Suppliers

5.1 Autocruis Technology

5.2 Roadefend Vision

5.3 MINIEYE

5.4 SiNOCHiPAi

5.5 Dahua Technology

5.6 Hikvision

5.7 Jingwei HiRain

5.8 ThunderSoft

5.9 Horizon Robotics

5.10 VIA Technologies

5.11 Tsingtech Microvision

5.12 Hopechart

5.13 ADASPLUS

5.14 Baidu

5.15 UNTOUCH

5.16 SenseTime

5.17 ArcSoft

5.18 Enjoy Move Technology

6 Foreign DMS System Suppliers

6.1 Valeo

6.2 DENSO

6.3 Hyundai Mobis

6.4 Visteon

6.5 Bosch

6.6 Veoneer

6.7 ams OSRAM Group

6.8 Mitsubishi Electric

6.9 Aptiv

6.10 Continental

6.11 Harman

6.12 Seeing Machines

6.13 Smart Eye

6.14 Cipia

6.15 XPERI

6.16 Emotion3D

6.17 Eyeris

6.18 Tobii

6.19 Jungo

