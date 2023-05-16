China Automotive Industry Outlook Report 2023: Domestic Brands Gain Market Share Across Vehicle and Powertrain Segments as Electrification and Cross-Industry Partnerships Intensify

May 16, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the automotive market in China, focusing on the passenger vehicle (PV) market. Within this, the publisher will also discuss electric vehicles (EVs), charging, and battery swapping.
China's automotive market has proliferated, particularly after the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The unit shipment of China's PV market has consistently exceeded 20 million since 2015.
The data from this study showed that sales in China's automotive market declined from 2017 to 2020, challenged by the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic. With the government's multi-year push-pull strategies, the EV segment has grown rapidly since 2021. In 2022, automotive sales rebounded to 23.5 million because of the resuming purchase power and the government gradually lifting the movement control.
Domestic brands have gained more share than international brands in multiple vehicle segments. For example, the proportion of domestic brands in total automotive sales increased from 44.4% in 2021 to 50% in 2022, with a unit shipment of 11.7 million vehicles in 2022.
In this research service, the publisher provides the total size of the Chinese automotive market and historical and forecast data from 2017 to 2023.
Other information includes:
- Highlights of China's automotive industry in 2022 and future market trends in 2023
- Analysis by segment, including the vehicle and powertrain subsegments
- Connected and autonomous vehicles
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- A Recap of 2022
- Top 5 Predictions for 2023
- Notable Regulations and Mandates
- Key OEM Partnerships in 2022
- Emerging Competitors in Related Markets
3 Global Economic Outlook, 2023
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
4 Research Scope, Segmentation, and Definition
- Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions
5 Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Chinese Automotive Market
- Trend 1 - Electrification
- Trend 2 - Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV)
- Trend 3 - Smart Cabin
6 Regional Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Consumption Indicators
- Findings
- Findings by Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Passenger Vehicle Sales Trend
- Market Share Analysis
7 Outlook and Analysis by Passenger Vehicle Segment, 2023
- Sedan
- SUV
- MPV
- Cross
8 Outlook and Analysis by Electric Vehicle Segment, 2023
- Battery Electric Vehicles
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Public EV Charging Points
- EV Battery Swap Stations
- Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Sales
- Growth Opportunity 2 - PHEVs Boost EV Sales
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrated Turnkey Solutions for Gravity Die Casting Will Further Disrupt the EV Market
10 Conclusions
