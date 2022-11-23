China Automotive Integrated Die Casting Industry Research Report 2022: Lower Costs & Higher Production Efficiency and Performance Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Integrated Die Casting Industry Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Integrated Die Casting Research: Upstream, midstream and downstream companies are making plans and layouts in this booming field



Automotive integrated die casting is an automotive manufacturing process proposed and put into practice by Tesla. It redesigns and highly integrates multiple separate and scattered small parts in the original design, then uses a large die casting machine to perform high-pressure die casting at one time, and directly produces a complete large part without the welding process. Compared with traditional automotive manufacturing, automotive integrated die casting has advantages in manufacturing cost, production efficiency, labor cost, model development cycle, performance, materials recycling, etc.



OEMs master the know-how of integrated die casting through independent research and development



After Tesla Model Y adopted the integrated die casting process for the first time, a new wave of integrated die casting has staged worldwide. A complete industrial chain layout has been formed between upstream die casting machine manufacturers, material manufacturers and mold manufacturers, as well as midstream die-casting companies and downstream automakers.



Upstream: Super-large die casting machines debuted, helping vehicle-level integrated die casting



Large die casting machines are the key to realizing automotive integrated die casting. At present, integrated die casting requires 6000T (or above) die casting machines. Globally, IDRA (a wholly-owned subsidiary of L.K. Technology), Buhler Group, as well as China-based L.K. Technology, Haitian Die Casting and Guangdong Yizumi can produce die casting machines over 6000T.



Higher-tonnage die casting machines can facilitate breakthroughs in die casting size and structure. Now, Tesla, L.K. Technology, Guangdong Hongtu, Haitian Die Casting and other companies have started research and development of die casting machines above 12,000T. In September 2022, L.K. Technology and Guangdong Hongtu successfully released a 12,000T super-large intelligent die casting unit jointly, marking the advent of world's highest-tonnage die casting machine. This is expected to boost vehicle-level integrated die-casting.



Midstream: Die casting leaders emerged



As midstream die-casting companies, Wencan Group, Tuopu Group, Guangdong Hongtu, Xusheng Auto Technology, Millison, etc., have deployed automotive integrated die casting by purchasing large die casting equipment and cooperating with automakers.



Currently, Wencan Group, Tuopu Group and Guangdong Hongtu have first-mover advantages in experience accumulation and order intake. All three have established cooperation with automakers and successfully completed the trial production of integrated die casting parts. Especially, Guangdong Hongtu is superior to others thanks to its heat-treatment-free aluminum alloy patent and the yield rate of 85%-90%. So far, it has not only obtained the designation from Xpeng, but also become Tesla's only die casting partner in integrated die casting.



Downstream: Automakers scramble to deploy integrated die casting in a bid to integrate the upper and lower car body



At present, Tesla, NIO, Xpeng, HiPhi, Volvo, Great Wall and other automakers have made progress in the field of automotive integrated die casting.



In terms of emerging automakers, Tesla has officially delivered Model Y with integrated die casting floors. NIO ET5 with an integrated die casting rear subframe is about to be delivered. In addition, Xpeng, Li Auto and HiPhi have put integrated die casting on the agenda, and they may apply it to vehicles in 2023.



As for traditional automakers, Volkswagen and Volvo have a long-term timetable for the layout of integrated die casting, and they expect to achieve mass production around 2025. Chinese automakers Changan and Great Wall have started bidding for integrated die casting projects, and they are likely to accomplish mass production in the next two to three years.



Now, major OEMs mainly apply integrated die casting to the rear floor, the front cockpit, etc. With the advent of higher-tonnage die casting machines, integrated die casting is expected to spread to lower body assembly, upper body integrated casting parts, and even body-in-white in the future.



Tesla plans to replace the 370-part lower body assembly with 2-3 large die casting parts. Tesla has extended the integrated die casting to the front and rear floors. At the same time, the upper cover of the battery pack and the middle floor of the vehicle are combined into one for integrated die casting, which can reduce the vehicle weight by 10% and increase the cruising range by 14%.



