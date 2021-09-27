China Automotive Steering System Markets Report 2021 - EPS Occupies the Passenger Car Market While HPS and EHPS Dominate the Commercial Vehicle Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Steering System Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EPS occupies the passenger car market, while HPS and EHPS dominate the commercial vehicle market

In Chinese passenger car steering system market, the share of EPS has increased from 80.1% in 2016 to 96.4% in 2020; only a small number of passenger cars adopt HPS and EHPS solutions. Relatively speaking, the higher the price of cars, the higher the proportion of EPS solutions applied.

Due to its small size, low power consumption, light weight and flexibility, EPS is the first choice for new energy vehicles. EPS accounted for 99.91% of the new energy passenger car market in 2020, and this proportion is expected to reach 100% in the future.

HPS and EHPS are usually seen in most commercial vehicles, especially heavy-duty vehicles, thanks to their high power and low prices. In 2020, China's commercial vehicle steering systems were still dominated by HPS and EHPS, of which EHPS made up for 40.1%. However, the market shares of HPS and EHPS will gradually be grabbed by EPS in the future because they not only consume lots of power, but also cause hydraulic oil leakage, which do not meet environmental protection requirements.

The EPS penetration rate of local passenger car brands is gradually increasing. In the Chinese passenger car market, the EPS penetration rate of Chinese passenger car brands is much lower than that of foreign passenger car brands. In 2020, the former was 90.7%, while the latter hit as high as 100%. However, with the gradual tightening of environmental protection, local brands will gradually abandon the polluting steering systems such as HPS and EHPS. By 2026, the EPS penetration rate of Chinese passenger car brands is expected to reach 100%.

EPS is the key to ADAS functions, while SBW is one of the key technologies for fully autonomous driving

The automotive steering system is closely related to the development of autonomous driving. At present, EPS is the key to ADAS functions, serving different levels of autonomous driving with typical ADAS functions like APA, LDW&LKA and DSR. However, in essence, the steering signal of EPS still comes from the driver, while the steering signal of SBW stems from the algorithm. Therefore, SBW can be completely separated from the driver to control steering as one of the key technologies for fully automatic driving in the future.

At present, some automotive steering system companies have begun to deploy autonomous driving.

Nexteer Automotive can cover L1-L5 autonomous driving through its EPS, high-availability EPS, SBW and other product portfolios. 32% of EPS orders signed by the company are involved with L3-L5 ADAS/AD functions. The ADAS-related patents accounted for 22.7% of the company's total in 2020.



In terms of autonomous driving and advanced driving assistance, JTEKT develops and produces EPS that meets the national standard ISO26262 for automotive functional safety. By dual-systemizing the torque sensor that monitors the driver's operation and the motor drive that provides the steering assist torque, the sustainability of EPS is improved. In addition, JTEKT has developed SBW technology for autonomous driving above L3.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Automotive Steering System

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 HPS

1.4 EHPS

1.5 EPS

1.5.1 EPS Classification

1.6 SBW System

1.6.1 Structure of SBW System

1.6.2 Road Sense Feedback Control Strategy of SBW System

1.6.3 Steering Execution Control Strategy of SBW System

1.6.4 Redundant Design of SBW System

1.6.5 Classification of SBW System

1.7 Industry Chain



2. Automotive Steering System Market

2.1 Development History

2.2 Application of Various Products

2.3 Market Size

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Major Market Players

2.6 Competitive Landscape

2.7 Trends of Automotive Steering Application

2.8 Trends of Automotive Steering Technology



3. Automotive Steering System Market Segments

3.1 EPS

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Penetration Rate

3.1.3 Market Structure

3.1.4 EPS SWOT Analysis

3.2 HPS

3.3 SBW

3.3.1 SBW and Chassis-by-Wire

3.3.2 Layout of Vendors in the SBW Field

3.3.3 Layout of Automakers in the SBW Field

3.3.4 Layout of Automakers --- Infiniti's SBW System

3.3.4 Layout of Automakers --- Electronic Mechanical SBW system of Great Wall

3.3.5 Comparison of Main SBW Products/Technologies

3.3.6 SBW Patent Application

3.3.7 SBW-related standards

3.3.8 Difficulties in SBW Development

3.3.9 SBW SWOT Analysis

3.3.10 Prediction for SBW Market Size



4. Domestic Automotive Steering System Companies

4.1 Nexteer Automotive

4.2 Zhejiang Shibao

4.3 Fuxin Dare Automotive

4.4 China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

4.5 FAWER Automotive Parts

4.6 Elite

4.7 Zhejiang Wanda

4.8 Jiangmen Xingjiang

4.9 Yubei Steering System

4.10 Jiangsu Golden Transmission Co., Ltd.

4.11 VIE Pump

4.12 Shandong Xianhe Yuexin Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

4.13 Nanjing Donghua Intelligent Steering System Co., Ltd.

4.14 Jiangsu Gangyang Co., Ltd.

4.15 Jiangsu Nanyang Nisemo Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

4.16 Defu Steering

4.17 Hubei Tri-Ring Group

4.18 Ningbo Tuopu Group



5. Foreign Automotive Steering System Companies

5.1 JTEKT

5.2 Bosch

5.2.7 Development in China

5.3 NSK

5.4 Hitachi Astemo

5.5 Mando

5.6 ThyssenKrupp

5.7 KYB

5.8 ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69463o

