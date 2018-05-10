China Automotive Systems Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net sales increased 12.3% to $134.0 million from $119.3 million in the first quarter of 2017

from in the first quarter of 2017 Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.3 million , or diluted earnings per share of $0.14 , compared to $5.7 million , or diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the first quarter of 2017

, or diluted earnings per share of , compared to , or diluted earnings per share of in the first quarter of 2017 Total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $124.5 million

Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "Our sales continue to benefit from increased demand for our advanced products and exports. We are pleased to report that our sales to North America grew by 84.5% in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter last year. As we continue to invest in our electric power steering and other advanced steering technologies to position the Company for the future, our broad portfolio of steering products provides solutions to meet our customers' needs across all automotive segments."

Mr. Jie Li, chief financial officer of CAAS, commented, "We continue to focus on building our financial strength to support our growing sales volume."

First Quarter of 2018





In the first quarter of 2018, net sales were $134.0 million compared to $119.3 million in the same quarter of 2017, reflecting a 12.3% year-over-year growth. The increase in net sales was mainly due to increased sales volume, especially for legacy products for the North American and heavy-duty vehicle markets, and the effect of foreign currency exchange. The Company adopted ASC Topic 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customer" as of January 1, 2018. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under Topic 606, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting under ASC Topic 605 "Revenue Recognition". No significant impact to the consolidated financial statements as a result of the adoption.

Gross profit was $21.6 million in the first quarter of each 2018 and 2017. The gross margin was 16.1% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 18.1% in the first quarter of 2017 due to changes in the product mix.

Gain on other sales was $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting higher scrap volume.

Selling expenses were $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher logistics fees reflecting higher sales volume and increased marketing expenses. Selling expenses represented 4.3% of net sales in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.4% in the first quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter of 2017. G&A expenses represented 3.3% of net sales in the first quarter of 2018 and 3.7% in the first quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. R&D expenses represented 6.2% of net sales in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in R&D expenses was due to increased investment in EPS product research and development such as brushless motor and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related projects.

Income from operations was $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $7.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margin and higher selling and research and development expenses.

Interest expense was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.2 million, in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was due to new bank borrowings at higher interest rates.

Net financial expense was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to net financial income of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase of net financial expense was primarily due to an increase in foreign exchange rates related to higher export sales in the first quarter of 2018.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was mainly due to lower income from operations.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.14 per share in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.18 in the first quarter of 2017.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,644,004 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 31,649,908 in the first quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $124.5 million, total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $304.7 million, accounts payable were $237.6 million and short-term bank and government loans were $63.2 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $316.5 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $299.4 million as of December 31, 2017.

Business Outlook

Management has raised its revenue guidance for the full year 2018 to US$520 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through eight Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2018, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)









Three Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017

Net product sales ($10,846 and $9,538 sold to related parties for

the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017)

$ 134,018



$ 119,308

Cost of products sold ($8,249 and $7,363 purchased from

related parties for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and

2017)



112,379





97,679

Gross profit



21,639





21,629

Gain on other sales



1,513





788

Less: Operating expenses















Selling expenses



5,827





4,068

General and administrative expenses



4,424





4,354

Research and development expenses



8,307





6,765

Total operating expenses



18,558





15,187

Income from operations



4,594





7,230

Other income/(expense)



621





(254)

Interest expense



(415)





(231)

Financial (expense)/income, net



(765)





332

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of

affiliated companies



4,035





7,077

Less: Income taxes



588





1,190

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



585





51

Net income



4,032





5,938

Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests



(280)





224

Net income attributable to parent company's common

shareholders

$ 4,312



$ 5,714

Comprehensive income:















Net income

$ 4,032



$ 5,938

Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation gain, net of tax



13,242





1,629

Comprehensive income



17,274





7,567

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests



236





278

Comprehensive income attributable to parent company

$ 17,038



$ 7,289



















Net income attributable to parent company's common

shareholders per share

































Basic -

$ 0.14



$ 0.18



















Diluted -

$ 0.14



$ 0.18

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding















Basic



31,644,004





31,644,004

Diluted



31,644,004





31,649,908





















China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)









March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017





ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,729



$ 64,558

Pledged cash



32,697





31,535

Short-term investments



13,040





29,587

Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties



282,072





274,989

Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties



22,661





19,086

Advance payments and others - unrelated parties



12,208





12,790

Advance payments and others - related parties



1,068





20,841

Inventories



87,370





79,217

Total current assets



529,845





532,603

Non-current assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



132,899





126,033

Intangible assets, net



632





661

Other receivables, net - unrelated parties



1,624





2,188

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated

parties



8,406





9,657

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related

parties



9,244





5,264

Long-term investments



29,268





27,596

Deferred tax assets



13,800





13,367

Total assets

$ 725,718



$ 717,369



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Bank and government loans

$ 63,176



$ 72,711

Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties



230,036





233,048

Accounts and notes payable - related parties



7,544





7,168

Customer deposits



1,398





1,128

Accrued payroll and related costs



7,841





8,577

Accrued expenses and other payables



38,952





40,127

Accrued pension costs



4,786





4,051

Taxes payable



9,902





5,927

Amounts due to shareholders/directors



364





343

Advances payable (current portion)



398





383

Total current liabilities



364,397





373,463

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term government loan



318





306

Advances payable



373





359

Long-term taxes payable



32,719





32,719

Deferred tax liabilities



4,508





4,393

Total liabilities

$ 402,315



$ 411,240



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000

shares; Issued - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares as of March 31,

2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

$ 3



$ 3

Additional paid-in capital



64,406





64,406

Retained earnings-















Appropriated



10,707





10,707

Unappropriated



213,771





209,459

Accumulated other comprehensive income



30,506





17,780

Treasury stock –694,298 and 694,298 shares as of March 31, 2018

and December 31, 2017, respectively



(2,907)





(2,907)

Total parent company stockholders' equity



316,486





299,448

Non-controlling interests



6,917





6,681

Total stockholders' equity



323,403





306,129

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 725,718



$ 717,369



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)









Three Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 4,032



$ 5,938

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash

provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



4,342





4,189

Accrual/(reversal) of provision for doubtful accounts



275





(19)

Inventory write downs



1,543





813

Deferred income taxes



33





(63)

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



(585)





(51)

Gain on fixed assets disposals



12





17

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















(Increase)/decrease in:















Pledged cash



72





(2,618)

Accounts and notes receivable



559





2,480

Advance payments and others



(128)





52

Inventories



(6,592)





(1,444)

Increase/(decrease) in:















Accounts and notes payable



(11,950)





(1,592)

Customer deposits



246





123

Accrued payroll and related costs



(1,064)





(431)

Accrued expenses and other payables



(4,031)





(1,467)

Accrued pension costs



576





(247)

Taxes payable



5,230





(3,318)

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities



(7,430)





2,362

Cash flows from investing activities:















Increase in other receivables



647





20

Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales



26





26

Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $5,224

and $493 paid to related parties for the three months ended March 31,

2018 and 2017, respectively)



(8,192)





(3,245)

Purchase of short-term investments



(1,414)





-

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



19,108





2,433

Loan to a related party



-





(29,044)

Cash received from repayment of the loan to a related party



20,430





-

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities



30,605





(29,810)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank loans



19,672





27,754

Repayments of bank loans



(31,037)





(245)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities



(11,365)





27,509

Effects of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



2,361





150

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents



14,171





211

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



64,558





31,092

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 78,729



$ 31,303



