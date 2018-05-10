China Automotive Systems Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

06:00 ET

WUHAN, China, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Net sales increased 12.3% to $134.0 million from $119.3 million in the first quarter of 2017
  • Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared to $5.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the first quarter of 2017
  • Total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $124.5 million

Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "Our sales continue to benefit from increased demand for our advanced products and exports. We are pleased to report that our sales to North America grew by 84.5% in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter last year.  As we continue to invest in our electric power steering and other advanced steering technologies to position the Company for the future, our broad portfolio of steering products provides solutions to meet our customers' needs across all automotive segments."

Mr. Jie Li, chief financial officer of CAAS, commented, "We continue to focus on building our financial strength to support our growing sales volume." 

First Quarter of 2018

In the first quarter of 2018, net sales were $134.0 million compared to $119.3 million in the same quarter of 2017, reflecting a 12.3% year-over-year growth. The increase in net sales was mainly due to increased sales volume, especially for legacy products for the North American and heavy-duty vehicle markets, and the effect of foreign currency exchange. The Company adopted ASC Topic 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customer" as of January 1, 2018.  Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under Topic 606, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting under ASC Topic 605 "Revenue Recognition". No significant impact to the consolidated financial statements as a result of the adoption.

Gross profit was $21.6 million in the first quarter of each 2018 and 2017. The gross margin was 16.1% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 18.1% in the first quarter of 2017 due to changes in the product mix.

Gain on other sales was $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting higher scrap volume.

Selling expenses were $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher logistics fees reflecting higher sales volume and increased marketing expenses. Selling expenses represented 4.3% of net sales in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.4% in the first quarter of 2017. 

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter of 2017. G&A expenses represented 3.3% of net sales in the first quarter of 2018 and 3.7% in the first quarter of 2017. 

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. R&D expenses represented 6.2% of net sales in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in R&D expenses was due to increased investment in EPS product research and development such as brushless motor and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related projects.

Income from operations was $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $7.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margin and higher selling and research and development expenses.

Interest expense was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.2 million, in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was due to new bank borrowings at higher interest rates.

Net financial expense was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to net financial income of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase of net financial expense was primarily due to an increase in foreign exchange rates related to higher export sales in the first quarter of 2018.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was mainly due to lower income from operations. 

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.14 per share in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.18 in the first quarter of 2017.  

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,644,004 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 31,649,908 in the first quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $124.5 million, total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $304.7 million, accounts payable were $237.6 million and short-term bank and government loans were $63.2 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $316.5 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $299.4 million as of December 31, 2017.   

Business Outlook

Management has raised its revenue guidance for the full year 2018 to US$520 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through eight Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2018, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

- Tables Follow -

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017

Net product sales ($10,846 and $9,538 sold to related parties for
the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017)

$

134,018

$

119,308

Cost of products sold ($8,249 and $7,363 purchased from
related parties for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and
2017)

112,379


97,679

Gross profit

21,639


21,629

Gain on other sales

1,513


788

Less: Operating expenses







Selling expenses

5,827


4,068

General and administrative expenses

4,424


4,354

Research and development expenses

8,307


6,765

Total operating expenses

18,558


15,187

Income from operations

4,594


7,230

Other income/(expense)

621


(254)

Interest expense

(415)


(231)

Financial (expense)/income, net

(765)


332

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of
affiliated companies

4,035


7,077

Less: Income taxes

588


1,190

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

585


51

Net income

4,032


5,938

Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests

(280)


224

Net income attributable to parent company's common
shareholders

$

4,312

$

5,714

Comprehensive income:







Net income

$

4,032

$

5,938

Other comprehensive income:







Foreign currency translation gain, net of tax

13,242


1,629

Comprehensive income

17,274


7,567

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

236


278

Comprehensive income attributable to parent company

$

17,038

$

7,289









Net income attributable to parent company's common
shareholders per share
















Basic -

$

0.14

$

0.18









Diluted -

$

0.14

$

0.18

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding







Basic

31,644,004


31,644,004

Diluted

31,644,004


31,649,908









China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)




March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

78,729

$

64,558

Pledged cash

32,697


31,535

Short-term investments

13,040


29,587

Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties

282,072


274,989

Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties

22,661


19,086

Advance payments and others - unrelated parties

12,208


12,790

Advance payments and others - related parties

1,068


20,841

Inventories

87,370


79,217

Total current assets

529,845


532,603

Non-current assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

132,899


126,033

Intangible assets, net

632


661

Other receivables, net - unrelated parties

1,624


2,188

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated
parties

8,406


9,657

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related
parties

9,244


5,264

Long-term investments

29,268


27,596

Deferred tax assets

13,800


13,367

Total assets

$

725,718

$

717,369









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Bank and government loans

$

63,176

$

72,711

Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties

230,036


233,048

Accounts and notes payable - related parties

7,544


7,168

Customer deposits

1,398


1,128

Accrued payroll and related costs

7,841


8,577

Accrued expenses and other payables

38,952


40,127

Accrued pension costs

4,786


4,051

Taxes payable

9,902


5,927

Amounts due to shareholders/directors

364


343

Advances payable (current portion)

398


383

Total current liabilities

364,397


373,463

Long-term liabilities:







Long-term government loan

318


306

Advances payable

373


359

Long-term taxes payable

32,719


32,719

Deferred tax liabilities

4,508


4,393

Total liabilities

$

402,315

$

411,240









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000
shares; Issued - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares as of March 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

$

3

$

3

Additional paid-in capital

64,406


64,406

Retained earnings-







Appropriated

10,707


10,707

Unappropriated

213,771


209,459

Accumulated other comprehensive income

30,506


17,780

Treasury stock –694,298 and 694,298 shares as of March 31, 2018
and December 31, 2017, respectively

(2,907)


(2,907)

Total parent company stockholders' equity

316,486


299,448

Non-controlling interests

6,917


6,681

Total stockholders' equity

323,403


306,129

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

725,718

$

717,369

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)




Three Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

4,032

$

5,938

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash
provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,342


4,189

Accrual/(reversal) of provision for doubtful accounts

275


(19)

Inventory write downs

1,543


813

Deferred income taxes

33


(63)

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

(585)


(51)

Gain on fixed assets disposals

12


17

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







(Increase)/decrease in:







Pledged cash

72


(2,618)

Accounts and notes receivable

559


2,480

Advance payments and others

(128)


52

Inventories

(6,592)


(1,444)

Increase/(decrease) in:







Accounts and notes payable

(11,950)


(1,592)

Customer deposits

246


123

Accrued payroll and related costs

(1,064)


(431)

Accrued expenses and other payables

(4,031)


(1,467)

Accrued pension costs

576


(247)

Taxes payable

5,230


(3,318)

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

(7,430)


2,362

Cash flows from investing activities:







Increase in other receivables

647


20

Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales

26


26

Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $5,224
and $493 paid to related parties for the three months ended March 31,
2018 and 2017, respectively)

(8,192)


(3,245)

Purchase of short-term investments

(1,414)


-

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

19,108


2,433

Loan to a related party

-


(29,044)

Cash received from repayment of the loan to a related party

20,430


-

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

30,605


(29,810)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from bank loans

19,672


27,754

Repayments of bank loans

(31,037)


(245)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(11,365)


27,509

Effects of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

2,361


150

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

14,171


211

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

64,558


31,092

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

78,729

$

31,303

