China Automotive Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

Net sales were $143.7 million compared to $149.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016

compared to in the fourth quarter of 2016 Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $39.0 million , or diluted loss per share of $1.23 , reflecting an accrued one-time corporate tax of $35.6 million recognized in the fourth quarter mandated by the recent U.S. tax reform and additional $4.0 million withholding tax for the planned dividends from the Company's PRC subsidiaries in order to fund the payments of such tax.

Fiscal Year 2017 Highlights

Net sales were $499.1 million , compared to $462.1 million in 2016

, compared to in 2016 Diluted loss per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $0.61 compared to diluted income per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $0.70 in 2016

compared to diluted income per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders of in 2016 Cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $125.7 million as of December 31, 2017

as of Net cash flow from operating activities was $50.2 million



Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "Our growth in 2017 was led by higher sales of our new advanced hydraulic products into the North American market and higher sales of hydraulic products for the commercial vehicle market in China. Our sales to North America grew by 51.4% and accounted for 16.9% of total sales in 2017. Truck sales in China grew by 16.9% in China, led by record sales of 1.1 million units of heavy-duty trucks. With our large and broad line of steering products, we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in a number of automotive segments."

Mr. Jie Li, chief financial officer of CAAS, commented, "We remain focused on increasing our financial strength. We generated $50.2 million in cash flow from operations in 2017."

Fourth Quarter of 2017



In the fourth quarter of 2017, net sales were $143.7 million compared to $149.6 million in the same quarter of 2016. The net sales decrease was mainly due to the exceptionally strong Chinese auto market in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the production for new products targeting the Company's North American customers reaching its full capacity.

Gross profit was $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the decrease in net sales and change of product mix.

Gain on other sales was $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Selling expenses were $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to higher transportation expenses and increased marketing expenses that were related to increased revenue. Selling expenses represented 4.7% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") increased to $5.5 million from $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. G&A expenses represented 3.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 3.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in G&A expenses and G&A expenses as a percentage of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly due to higher personnel costs.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. R&D expenses represented 6.9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 5.9% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in R&D expenses was due to ongoing higher investment in EPS product research and development such as brushless motors and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related projects. Additional engineers, newly acquired technologies, and more testing equipment accounted for most of the increase.

Loss from operations was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to income from operations of $5.0 million in the same quarter of 2016. The loss was mainly due to lower gross profit and higher investment in R&D and selling expenses.

Interest expense was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to interest expense of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 due to higher average loans outstanding.

Net financial income was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, which was consistent with the same quarter of 2016.

Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to the one-time accrued tax of $35.7 million mandated by the recent U.S. tax reform and accrued withholding tax of $4.0 million related to the planned dividend distribution from PRC subsidiaries in order to fulfil the payment of a one-time accrued tax. In the fourth quarter of 2016 net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $5.8 million. Diluted loss per share was $1.23 in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to diluted income per share of $0.18 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,646,897 in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 31,711,888 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Fiscal Year 2017



Annual net sales were $499.1 million in 2017, an 8.0% increase compared to $462.1 million in 2016. The overall increase was mainly due to higher sales of advanced legacy hydraulic products offset by the sales of electric power steering systems (EPS) sales which decreased by 6.6% in 2017. EPS sales represented 24.2% of total revenue in 2017.

Gross profit in 2017 was $84.6 million, compared to $80.9 million in 2016. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in net sales.

Gain on other sales mainly consisted of the net amount retained from the sales of materials, property, plant and equipment and scraps. For the year ended December 31, 2017, gain on other sales amounted to $7.6 million, compared to $3.8 million in 2016. The increase in gain on other sales was primarily due to the disposal of a building and higher scrap volume in 2017.

Selling expenses were $19.9 million in 2017, compared to $17.2 million in 2016, which was mainly due to higher transportation and marketing expenses during the year. Selling expenses represented 4.0% in 2017, compared to 3.7% of net sales in 2016.

G&A expenses were $19.5 million in 2017, compared to $16.8 million in 2016. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs and allowance for doubtful accounts. G&A expenses represented 3.9% of net sales in 2017 compared to 3.6% of net sales in 2016.

R&D expenses were $33.5 million in 2017, compared to $27.7 million in 2016. R&D expenses represented 6.7% of net sales in 2017, compared to 6.0% of net sales in 2016. The increase in R&D expenses was due to ongoing higher investment in EPS product research and development such as brushless motors and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)-related projects. Additional engineers, newly acquired technologies, and more testing equipment represented most of the increase.

Operating income was $19.3 million in 2017, compared to $23.0 million in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to higher operating expenses in 2017.

Interest expense was $1.8 million in 2017, compared to interest expense of $0.7 million in 2016 due primarily to an increase in loans outstanding and higher interest rates.

Net financial income was $2.2 million in 2017, compared to net financial income of $1.4 million in 2016 due primarily to an increase in interest income.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $20.4 million for 2017, compared to $24.9 million for 2016. This decline was mainly due to lower income from operations and higher interest expense.

Income tax expense was $41.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, representing an increase of $39.1 million. The increase in 2017 resulted primarily from a one-time accrued tax of $35.6 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 that represented management's estimate of the amount of U.S. corporate income tax for the mandatory repatriation of the Company's share of previously deferred earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries of the Company as mandated by the recent U.S. tax reform. We elected to pay the one-time accrued tax over eight years commencing in April 2018. In addition, withholding tax of $4.0 million was accrued in the fourth quarter of 2017 in order to fund the payment of such one-time accrued tax since the Company plans to distribute dividends from its PRC subsidiaries to the Company. Excluding the one-time accrued tax and withholding tax discussed above, income tax expense was $1.9 million, representing a decrease of $0.6 million which was mainly due to the decrease in income before income tax. The effective tax rate (excluding the impact of the one-time transition tax) was consistent from 2016 to 2017 at approximately 10%.

Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $19.3 million in 2017, compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $22.5 million in 2016. Diluted loss per share was $0.61 in 2017, compared to diluted income per share of $0.70 in 2016.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,646,897 in 2017, compared to 31,957,052 in 2016.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2017, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $125.7 million, total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $294.1 million, accounts payable were $240.2 million and bank and government loans were $73. million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $299.4 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $305.9 million as of December 31, 2016. Net cash flow from operating activities was $50.2 million in 2017.

Business Outlook

Management has provided revenue guidance for the full year 2018 of $510 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through eight Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2018, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Jie Li

Chief Financial Officer

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Email: jieli@chl.com.cn

Kevin Theiss

Investor Relations

+1-212-521-4050

Email: Kevin.Theiss@awakenlab.com

- Tables Follow -

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,





2017



2016

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,558



$ 31,092

Pledged cash



31,535





30,799

Short-term investments



29,587





30,475

Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties



274,989





285,731

Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties



19,086





20,984

Advance payments and others - unrelated parties



12,790





10,203

Advance payments and others - related parties



20,841





624

Inventories



79,217





68,050

Total current assets



532,603





477,958

Non-current assets:















Long-term time deposits



-





865

Property, plant and equipment, net



126,033





101,478

Intangible assets, net



661





617

Other receivables, net - unrelated parties



2,188





2,252

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated parties



9,657





14,506

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related parties



5,264





5,005

Long-term investments



27,596





16,431

Deferred tax assets



13,367





12,587

Total assets

$ 717,369



$ 631,699



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Bank and government loans

$ 72,711



$ 40,820

Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties



233,048





216,993

Accounts and notes payable - related parties



7,168





6,803

Customer deposits



1,128





700

Accrued payroll and related costs



8,577





6,971

Accrued expenses and other payables



40,127





35,882

Accrued pension costs



4,051





4,130

Taxes payable



5,927





11,674

Amounts due to shareholders/directors



343





312

Advances payable (current portion)



383





382

Total current liabilities



373,463





324,667

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term government loan



306





608

Advances payable



359





339

Deferred tax liabilities



4,393





193

Long-term taxes payable



32,719





-

Total liabilities



411,240





325,807

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 31)















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000 shares Issued – 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



64,406





64,764

Retained earnings-















Appropriated



10,707





10,549

Unappropriated



209,459





228,963

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



17,780





(892)

Treasury stock – 694,298 and 694,298 shares at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively



(2,907)





(2,907)

Total parent company stockholders' equity



299,448





300,480

Non-controlling interests



6,681





5,412

Total stockholders' equity



306,129





305,892

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 717,369



$ 631,699



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31,





2017



2016















Net product sales ($37,583 and $39,845 sold to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016)

$ 499,063



$ 462,050

Cost of products sold ($28,994 and $27,747 purchased from related parties for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016)



414,429





381,131

Gross profit



84,634





80,919

Net gain on other sales



7,635





3,803

Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



19,912





17,159

General and administrative expenses



19,543





16,841

Research and development expenses



33,544





27,706

Total operating expenses



72,999





61,706

Operating income



19,270





23,016

Other income, net



678





1,116

Interest expense



1,753





656

Financial income, net



2,180





1,428

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies



20,375





24,904

Less: Income taxes



41,633





2,484

Add: Investment income, net



2,619





557

Net (loss)/income



(18,639)





22,977

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



707





466

Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common shareholders



(19,346)





22,511



















Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share –















Basic

$ (0.61)



$ 0.70



















Diluted

$ (0.61)



$ 0.70



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding –















Basic



31,644,004





31,954,407

Diluted



31,646,897





31,957,052



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)



Year Ended December 31,





2017



2016















Net (loss)/income

$ (18,639)



$ 22,977

Other comprehensive income/(loss):















Foreign currency translation income/(loss)



19,384





(19,996)

Comprehensive income



745





2,981

Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



1,352





(226)

Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to parent company

$ (607)



$ 3,207



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)



2017



2016















Common Stock















Balance at January 1, 2017 and 2016– 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3



$ 3

Balance at December 31, 2017 and 2016– 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3



$ 3



















Additional Paid-in Capital















Balance at January 1

$ 64,764



$ 64,627

Stock-based compensation



100





137

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Brazil Henglong



(458)





-

Balance at December 31

$ 64,406



$ 64,764



















Retained Earnings— Appropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 10,549



$ 10,379

Appropriation of retained earnings



158





170

Balance at December 31

$ 10,707



$ 10,549



















Unappropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 228,963





206,622

Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company



(19,346)





22,511

Appropriation of retained earnings



(158)





(170)

Balance at December 31

$ 209,459



$ 228,963



















Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income















Balance at January 1

$ (892)





18,412

Other comprehensive loss related to the non-controlling interests acquired by the Company



(67)





-

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company



18,739





(19,304)

Balance at December 31

$ 17,780



$ (892)



















Treasury Stock















Balance at January 1, 2017 and 2016 – 694,298 and 217,283 shares, respectively



(2,907)





(1,000)

Repurchase of common stock in 2017 and 2016 – nil and 477,015 shares, respectively



-





(1,907)

Balance at December 31, 2017 and 2016 – 694,298 and 694,298 shares, respectively

$ (2,907)





(2,907)



















Total parent company stockholders' equity

$ 299,448



$ 300,480



















Non-controlling Interest















Balance at January 1

$ 5,412



$ 8,252

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest



645





(692)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



707





466

Other comprehensive income related to the non-controlling interests acquired by the Company



67





-

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Brazil Henglong



458





-

Non-controlling interests change due to the disposal of Fujian Qiaolong



-





(2,150)

Distribution of retained earnings



(608)





(464)

Balance at December 31

$ 6,681



$ 5,412



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 306,129



$ 305,892



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)



Year Ended December 31,





2017



2016















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ (18,639)



$ 22,977

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Stock-based compensation



100





137

Depreciation and amortization



15,358





13,926

Deferred income taxes



4,143





(1,628)

Inventory write downs



5,109





3,210

Accrual/(reversal) of provision for doubtful accounts



887





(21)

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



(2,617)





(556)

Gain on disposal of Fujian Qiaolong



-





(698)

Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(2,184)





(23)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of the impact of disposal of Fujian Qiaolong):















(Increase) decrease in:















Pledged cash



1,254





(799)

Accounts and notes receivable



30,908





(56,251)

Advance payments and other



(529)





(2,331)

Inventories



(12,156)





(15,442)

Increase (decrease) in:















Accounts and notes payable



2,533





35,455

Customer deposits



411





(646)

Accrued payroll and related costs



1,182





1,143

Accrued expenses and other payables



560





10,548

Accrued pension costs



(331)





(231)

Taxes payable



(8,555)





3,130

Long-term taxes payable



32,719





-

Advances payable



-





(75)

Net cash provided by operating activities



50,153





11,825



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits



(32,145)





(28,210)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments and long-term time deposits



35,780





20,657

Decrease in other receivables



198





2,388

Cash received from disposal of Fujian Qiaolong



-





1,953

Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales



2,231





1,284

Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $12,691 and $8,021 paid to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively)



(27,096)





(39,585)

Cash paid to acquire intangible assets



(201)





(161)

Loan to a related party



(29,044)





-

Cash received from repayment of the loan to a related party



10,591





-

Investment under equity method



(7,629)





(10,556)

Net cash used in investing activities



(47,315)





(52,230)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank and government loans



72,237





14,313

Repayment of bank and government loans



(43,154)





(6,973)

Repurchase of common stock



-





(1,907)

Dividends paid to the holders of the Company's common stock



-





(544)

Dividends paid to the non-controlling interest holders of joint venture companies



(623)





(464)

Net cash provided by financing activities



28,460





4,425



















Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency



2,168





(2,604)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



33,466





(38,584)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of year



31,092





69,676

Cash and equivalents at end of year

$ 64,558



$ 31,092



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-automotive-systems-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2017-results-300621510.html

SOURCE China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.caasauto.com

