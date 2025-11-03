China Automotive Systems Signs Strategic Cooperation MoU With KYB-UMW to Advance High-End Manufacturing in Malaysia and Further Develop ASEAN Market

WUHAN, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hubei Henglong Automotive Systems Group Co., Ltd. ("Hubei Henglong"), has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding ("MoU" ) with KYB-UMW Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.

KYB-UMW is a well-known local supplier of automotive chassis systems. It is a joint venture between KYB, a globally renowned automotive shock absorber and component company, and UMW, a core Malaysian automotive enterprise. UMW is a Malaysian conglomerate with core businesses covering automobiles, engineering, energy and other fields. It holds a 38% stake in Perodua, Malaysia's largest car manufacturer, and it has also established a joint venture with Toyota in Malaysia, UMW Toyota Motor, providing significant influence in the local automotive industry chain.

This collaboration transcends a simple product export model, achieving a deep partnership encompassing technology transfer, collaborative production, and joint future planning. Initially, products will be supplied to Perodua, Malaysia's national automotive brand. Moving forward, both parties will jointly explore further opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket sectors, extending the benefits of their collaboration to the broader ASEAN region. Through the cooperation MoU, a regional manufacturing and supply system will be centered in Malaysia, providing high-quality steering system solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the replacement parts market (REM).

According to the MoU, the two parties will jointly produce key automotive components such as electric power steering (EPS) systems and mechanical steering gears (MSG) locally. This cooperation represents an overseas extension of Hubei Henglong's advanced technological capabilities and is also an important step to achieve localized manufacturing and regionalized services. The advanced technology brought by Hubei Henglong is expected to enhance KYB-UMW's competitiveness as an automotive systems supplier.

To support this strategic partnership, KYB-UMW's new advanced manufacturing plant (SP25) under construction is expected to be completed in December 2025 and operational in 2026. This plant will be dedicated to producing steering system products, including those using Hubei Henglong technology. Through cooperation with KYB-UMW, Hubei Henglong will introduce advanced Chinese steering technology to Malaysia, and work with local partners to build a future-oriented smart manufacturing ecosystem. This MoU marks a shift in Sino-Malaysian manufacturing cooperation from "supply chain reciprocity" to "value chain co-creation".

In August 2018, Hubei Henglong and KYB formed Henglong KYB, which engages in design, manufacture, sales and after-sales service of automobile electronic systems, particularly for various advanced electric power steering ("EPS") systems. This new cooperation further strengthens this ongoing relationship and expands its presence in the ASEAN markets.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, the Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "This strategic cooperative MoU marks a key step forward for Hubei Henglong in its internationalization strategy and regional cooperation. With our partners, we plan to bring advanced steering system technology into the Malaysian and ASEAN markets as a key component of Hubei Henglong's regional growth strategy. We firmly believe that by combining Hubei Henglong's deep R&D expertise and product quality in advanced steering technology with KYB-UMW's strong local manufacturing capabilities and market influence in Malaysia, we can efficiently and quickly provide local customers with high-quality, highly competitive steering system products and services."

"Moving forward, both parties will jointly explore further opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket sectors, extending the benefits of their collaboration to the broader ASEAN region. We believe the ASEAN market is offering great growth opportunities for localized automotive parts manufacturing. We look forward to working closely to achieve localized production of high-value components at the Serendah campus. This is a win-win situation for both companies, and a significant step in driving the transformation of Malaysia's automotive industry," Mr. Wu concluded.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through its sixteen Sino-foreign joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 8 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Stellantis N.V. and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

