China Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Research Report 2023 Featuring 32 Domain Controller Vendors and 1 International Vendor, Tesla

The computing power distribution and evolution strategies for driving-parking integrated domain controllers have become clear

Typical driving-parking integrated domain controllers that often adopt 5R5V, 5V6R and 5R11V help to enable highway NOA functions such as HWA (highway assist), TJA (traffic jam assist) and AES (automatic emergency steering), as well as parking functions like APA (automated parking assist), HPA (home-zone parking assist) and RPA (remote parking assist). With 1-3 additional LiDARs, they can realize urban NOA.

Neusoft Reach X-Box 4.0: with Horizon Robotics J5 and SemiDrive X9 high-compute chips and a 5R11V sensor solution, it supports access to 11 HD cameras, 4D radars, ultrasonic radars and 8MP cameras, and meets ISO 26262 functional safety and ISO 21434 cyber security standards, so as to enable highway NOA.

To cut down cost and improve efficiency, in addition to common solutions, other solutions such as 6V, 7V and 9V have also come out. Players reduce the use of radars, enhance vision-only algorithms and introduce BEV perception algorithm framework. Some Tier 1 suppliers even propose introduction of BEV perception algorithm framework into platforms with computing power of over a dozen TOPS, so as to further lower the threshold to enable urban NOA.

QCRAFT 6V1R Highway NOA Solution: compared with 5V5R solutions, the Horizon Robotics J5-based solution has a higher cost of domain controllers but saves the cost of 4 radars. On the whole there is not a big difference in their cost. QCRAFT's 6V1R solution highlights visual perception algorithm, and also brings the fisheye camera in the perception results during driving. Based on this hardware, the 6V1R solution allows for deployment of the BEV framework, and provides better experience and a longer service life than 5V5R solutions.

DJI Vision-only Driving-parking Integrated Solution: with computing power of 32TOPS, it is supposed to use a TI TDA4VH SoC. The perception solutions include a pair of DJI vehicle-specific front-view IMU stereo cameras, a rear-view mono camera, and four surround view fisheye cameras. Based on the powerful online real-time visual perception, decision and planning capabilities, this driving-parking integrated solution can enable all functions except urban NOA without relying on HD maps (the 7V configuration coupled with HD maps to realize urban NOA).

Emerging carmakers already stay one step ahead, and conventional OEMs are also accelerating architecture upgrade and high-level NOA implementation.

OEMs are stepping up E/E architecture evolution. Take BYD as an example:

e3.0 Architecture: launched in 2021, the architecture integrates five major functional domains: power, chassis, safety, entertainment, and body electronics. The electronic parts of each functional domain are laid out in a centralized way. The 12-in-1 body domain features four domain controllers and self-developed vehicle operating system (BYD OS) in the new E/E architecture; Central Computing Platform + Zone Controller Architecture: in 2024, the central computing platform + zone controller architecture was introduced to create BYD OS, a vehicle operating system which consists of two parts: BI OS for the chassis control domain; BU OS for intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving assistance.

BYD's previous autonomous driving systems mostly used the front-view all-in-one solutions from Bosch, ZF and Veoneer. Although the old solutions have yet to fall into disuse in full, BYD is also building closer partnerships with chip vendors and integrators such as Nvidia, Horizon Robotics, Huawei, Baidu and Momenta on high-end models like Denza, Yangwang and Xingji.

At the end of 2021, BYD and Momenta announced the establishment of a new joint venture called "DiPi Intelligent Mobility Co." to develop NOA, an advanced autonomous driving system to be mass-produced and deployed in 2023. This solution is expected to be equipped with dual Desay SV IPU04 ORIN autonomous driving domain controllers.

In general, in the fierce low-cost competition among automakers, autonomous driving system Tier 1 suppliers, domain controller Tier 1 suppliers and even SoC vendors are accelerating their pace of hardware and algorithm innovations in a bid to seek out most cost-effective solution combinations that provide better performance experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Summary on Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and Solutions of OEMs

1.1 Evolution of Electrical and Electronic Architecture (EEA) of OEMs

1.1.1 Four Dimensions of Automotive EEA Upgrade: Software Architecture, Hardware Architecture, Communication Architecture, and Power Supply Architecture

1.1.2 Domain Integrated Platform and Vehicle Computing Platform in the Evolution of Automotive EEA

1.1.3 Evolution Trend of Automotive EEA in the Next Decade

1.2 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and System Solutions of OEMs

1.2.1 Configurations of Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and System Solutions of OEMs (Incl. Ongoing R&D Projects)

2 Summary on Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

2.1 Development Directions of Driving-parking Integrated Domain Controllers

2.1.1 Development Directions: Distribution and Evolution Scheme of Computing Power of Driving-parking Integrated Domain Controllers

2.1.2 Development Directions: City NOA, "More Weight on Perception, Less Weight on Maps" to Be Applied on Large Scale

2.2 Entry-level L2/L2+ Front View Integrated Solutions

2.2.1 Definition of Entry-level L2/L2+ Front View Integration: Basic Configurations - 1V / 1V1R/ 1V3R / 1V5R

2.2.2 Entry-level L2/L2+ Front View Integrated Solutions: Horizon J3

2.2.3 Entry-level L2/L2+ Front View Integrated Solutions: EyeQ6L

2.3 Lightweight Driving-parking Integrated Domain Control Solutions (L2++)

2.4 High-performance Driving-parking Integrated Domain Control Solutions (L2+++)

2.5 Cockpit-driving Integrated Domain Control Solutions

2.6 Summary on Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

3 Research on Key Points of Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers

3.1 China Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Market

3.1.1 Forecast for Installation Rate of L1/L2/L2+/L2++/L2+++/L3-L4 (Robotaxi) Autonomous Driving Systems in Passenger Cars in China

3.1.2 Attached Datasheet: Forecast for Installation Rate of L1/L2/L2+/L2++/L2+++/L3-L4 (Robotaxi) Autonomous Driving Systems in Passenger Cars in China

3.1.3 China's Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Shipments (10,000 Units), 2022-2026E

3.1.4 Estimated Supply of China's Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Suppliers, 2022

3.1.5 China's Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Market Size (RMB100 Million), 2022-2026E

3.1.6 Analysis of Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Cost in China: Prices and Target Markets of Products with Different Positions

3.1.7 Single-chip Driving-parking Integrated Solutions Help Automakers Further Lower Costs

3.2 Autonomous Driving Domain Control SoC Solutions

3.2.1 Faster Chip Localization

3.2.2 Cockpit-parking Integrated Processor of SemiDrive: X9U

3.2.3 Intelligent Driving Processor of SemiDrive: V9P, L2+ Single-chip Driving-parking Integration

3.2.4 SemiDrive Central Computing Architecture 2.0 (SCCA 2.0)

3.2.5 Smart BEV Technology Framework of Black Sesame (1)

3.2.6 Smart BEV Technology Framework of Black Sesame (2)

3.2.7 Black Sesame's Wudang Series C1200 Intelligent Vehicle Cross-domain Computing Chip Platforms

3.2.8 BEV Space-time Fusion Architecture on Journey J5

3.2.9 Chinese Autonomous Driving SoCs: Horizon Robotics

3.3 Design/Production Business Models for Domain Controllers

3.3.1 Three Development Cooperation Models for Domain Controllers: White Box, Gray Box, and Black Box

3.3.2 Five Production Business Models for Domain Controllers

3.4 Domain Controller EMS Model

4 Chinese Domain Controller Vendors

4.1 Neusoft Reach

4.2 Desay SV

4.3 iMotion

4.4 Freetech

4.5 Hong Jing Drive

4.6 Technomous

4.7 Haomo.ai

4.8 Motovis

4.9 Huawei

4.10 HoloMatic

4.11 MINIEYE

4.12 MAXIEYE

4.13 ZongMu Technology

4.14 Baidu

4.15 Joynext

4.16 NavInfo

4.17 ECARX

4.18 Pony.ai

4.19 Z-ONE Tech

4.20 Yihang.ai

4.21 Jingwei Hirain

4.22 Idriverplus

4.23 DJI Automotive

4.24 EnjoyMove Technology

4.25 Novauto

4.26 G-Pulse (Intron)

4.27 CICTCI

4.28 ThunderX (ThunderSoft)

4.29 Foryou Group

4.30 Lan-You Technolog

4.31 Nullmax

4.32 Unlimited AI

5 Foreign Domain Controller Vendors

5.1 Tesla

5.1.1 Evolution

