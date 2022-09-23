China Autonomous Retail Vehicle Industry Report 2022 Featuring Major Companies and Providers of Basic Chassis for Autonomous Retail Vehicles

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Autonomous Retail Vehicle Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autonomous retail vehicles integrate technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, mobile Internet and autonomous driving. They can move with the changes in the surrounding traffic autonomously. Users can hail such vehicles directly through APPs, and then they will arrive at the designated location accurately to provide convenient services.



At present, the digital economy has become the key engine of China's economic development. According to information from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China has built 1.615 million 5G base stations so far, serving more than 400 million 5G users. China is a global leader in 5G infrastructure, mobile Internet ecology, and e-commerce.

Smartphones have become the preferred terminals of the digital economy, smart cars will become the second-ranking terminals, and autonomous retail vehicles act as not only important terminals connecting e-commerce services and smartphones, but also core intelligent terminals that realize the transition from `people looking for services` to `services looking for people` (or `goods looking for people`).



Autonomous retail vehicles are widely used in smart scenic spots, AI parks, commercial streets, zones, squares and other places for selling high-demand products such as beverages, breakfast, fast food, fresh products, and even shoes. Mobile new retail lets goods look for people. Users can stop autonomous vending vehicles by scanning QR codes, beckoning, and touching displays, and pay for what they choose by QR code scanning. This mode is time-saving, convenient and easy.

For merchants, presenting products in front of customers in crowded areas (subway entrances, business districts, zones, etc.) during rush hours and lunch break when the demand hits the maximum can significantly increase the transaction volume. The service radius of merchants has been expanded from 1-2 kilometers to 5 kilometers.

The costs of low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles are gradually sinking, promoting mass production of such vehicles for more scenarios

Depending on models, sensor solutions, etc., an autonomous delivery vehicle generally costs RMB200,000 ~ 500,000, let alone other expenses incurred by insurance, vehicle operation and maintenance, on-site safe operation and maintenance, remote monitoring, labor, cloud platform services, etc. China-based Haomo.AI has launched its first autonomous delivery vehicle, the Little Magic Camel, priced at RMB130,000. It is equipped with 3 mechanical LiDAR sensors worth about RMB40,000, radar, cameras and a computing platform. The total cost is nearly RMB100,000. Among the three basic systems of perception, decision-making and actuation, the computing platform plays a key role in the safe operation of autonomous retail vehicles.



With the gradual penetration of autonomous retail vehicles from fixed scenarios to more complex public road scenarios, extremely high requirements are placed on low-latency processing and multi-sensor information fusion of computing platforms. In the field of computing platforms, typical automotive chip enterprises include Horizon Robotics, Huawei, Idriverplus, Haomo.AI, Neolix, WeDrive.Al, Go Further AI, etc. The current mainstream computing platform is the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform which is estimated at around RMB10,000 according to the supplier's price that is expected to further drop in the future.



In addition, LiDAR whose cost is on a downward trend plays an extremely critical role in the perception system. Most of the current autonomous delivery vehicles use 16-channel LiDAR. Under the stimulation of demand, Chinese LiDAR vendors, such as LeiShen Intelligent System, RoboSense, HESAI, Livox, Huawei, etc., have sprung up, and they can basically meet the demand of autonomous delivery vehicles.



Chassis-by-wire is one of three core components of an autonomous delivery vehicle. In China, main chassis-by-wire players include PIX, Teemo, UISEE, Skywilling, Neolix, and Haomo.AI. For example, PIX Moving offers chassis-by-wire at the price of RMB80,000 ~ 100,000. With the continuous deployment of autonomous delivery vehicles and autonomous retail vehicles in China, large-scale mass production will further drag down the price of chassis-by-wire.

UISEE, which is committed to all-scenario strategy, continues to expand application scenarios of its products. On September 25, 2021, it officially released UiBox (an L4 autonomous driving solution for urban services) and UiBox (an autonomous delivery vehicle) to further promote `commercial application of AI drivers` in all scenarios. UiBox can offer different services at different times to improve operational efficiency.



With the support of capital, major players aggressively enhance resilience, use closed data loop to continuously improve technology and ensure safe operation

During the R&D process of Little Donkey, which can run more than 100 kilometers on a charge of 4 kWh, Alibaba DAMO Academy has built its own autonomous driving cloud platform from the very beginning, which uploads massive data (scenario databases, autonomous vehicle data, data from data collection vehicles) to Alibaba Cloud. Carrying out data management, simulation testing and algorithm model training on the cloud has greatly improved the R&D efficiency of autonomous driving algorithms. Based on this autonomous driving cloud platform, Alibaba DAMO Academy has launched the world's first `hybrid simulation test platform` for autonomous driving. The platform uses a combination of virtual and reality simulation technologies, introduces real road test scenarios and cloud trainers. It takes only 30 seconds to simulate an extreme scenario, and the system's daily virtual test mileage can exceed 8 million kilometers, greatly improving the training efficiency of autonomous driving AI models.



From its debut in September 2020 to March 31, 2022, Little Donkey delivered more than 10 million logistics orders.

According to Jie Jinghua, a partner of Neolix, the current commercial scenarios of Neolix's autonomous vehicles include both open roads and closed zones such as campuses. A vehicle can obtain 100T data per day, and it actively captures about 20G/day of valuable data (including the original point cloud of LiDAR, images, intermediate results, logs and so on). The Ocean data system completes the storage, cleaning, labeling and model training of these data before finally forming a closed data loop.



When autonomous vehicles become more sophisticated, the ultimate challenge no longer lies in underlying architectures or technical problems, but fragmented scenarios, special extreme situations and human behaviors that can never be predicted instead which account for 5%.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Autonomous Retail Vehicles

1.1 Mobile Retail Is a Form of Autonomous Delivery

1.1.1 Hardware Indicators of 12 Typical Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

1.1.2 Cost Downtrend of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

1.2 Introduction to Autonomous Retail Vehicles

1.3 Business Models of Autonomous Retail Vehicles

1.4 Three Core Components of Autonomous Retail Vehicles: LiDAR

1.4 Three Core Components of Autonomous Retail Vehicles: Computing Platform

1.4 Three Core Components of Autonomous Retail Vehicles: Chassis-by-Wire

1.5 Growth Background of Autonomous Retail Vehicles (1): Vigorous Growth of Social Logistics

1.5 Growth Background of Unmanned Retail Vehicles (2): Blowout of Express Delivery Business

1.5 Growth Background of Unmanned Retail Vehicles (3): Enormous Number of Mobile Payment Netizens

1.5 Growth Background of Unmanned Retail Vehicles (IV): Gradual Maturity of Autonomous Delivery Industry Chain



2 Autonomous Delivery Policies

2.1 Some Chinese Policies for Autonomous Delivery

2.2 Overseas Policies for Autonomous Delivery

2.3 Low-speed Autonomous Vehicle Safety Management and Accident Insurance



3 Autonomous Retail Vehicle Companies in China

3.1 WeDrive.Al

3.2 Go Further AI

3.3 Yours

3.4 Neolix

3.5 Unity Drive

3.6 Go Further AI

3.7 UISEE

3.8 CYBER-AI

3.9 Hangzhou Skywilling

3.10 Hunan Apollo Intelligent Transportation

3.11 In-driving Tech

3.12 Jushi Technology

3.13 Elife

3.14 Wuling

3.15 White Rhino



4 Major Providers of Basic Chassis for Autonomous Retail Vehicles in China

4.1 Ecar Tech

4.2 Teemo

4.3 PIX Moving

4.4 Haomo.AI

4.5 MOVE-X

