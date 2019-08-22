China Autonomous Vehicle Market 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China's Autonomous Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to evaluate the autonomous driving market in China. The study identifies the key autonomous driving participants and their market activities in the automotive industry. The value chain of the market is also discussed in this study.

The Chinese automotive market is likely to shift into a higher intelligence level by 2025. The L1 and L2 autonomous vehicles are currently available in the market, with a total sales of 0.3 million units in 2018. Going forward, the market is likely to experience a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%, reaching 1.5 million unit shipments across L1, L2, L3 and L4 autonomous vehicle technology in China in the long term. In the passenger car segment, 96.5% of autonomous vehicles are L1 and L2 private cars.

Autonomous vehicle technology will see more adoption in passenger cars business segments such as public taxis and mobility service vehicles. Public taxis and other mobility service vehicles will account for 25.6% of the passenger car market share in 2025.

The China FAW Group Corporation is the leading domestic automotive OEM in terms of autonomous vehicle technology development. It is likely to pioneer L4 autonomous vehicle technology and achieve commercialization of the same in 2020.



In addition, SAIC Motor Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. are likely to commercialize the L4 autonomous vehicles between 2022 and 2024, in China. NIO Inc., a new start-up, is another key notable participant in the market.



Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are the key notable technology companies that provide software and database platforms to support automotive OEMs in China. Apollo, Baidu's open platform, and Alibaba's intelligent expressway (expected to be ready by 2038), and Tencent's cybersecurity and vehicle connectivity platform can enhance the autonomous vehicle software features in China.

The Chinese government is expected to introduce official regulations on the autonomous vehicle by 2023. The demonstration bases for autonomous vehicles in Shanghai, Beijing, and Chongqing will be further expanded in China between 2019 and 2020.



Key Features

To provide a strategic review of the autonomous vehicle ecosystem and market involving the value chain and key market trends in China .

. To analyse the hardware and software applied in autonomous vehicles.

To offer an overview of the autonomous vehicle demonstration base in China .

. To analyse the key participants in the autonomous vehicle market, including partnerships, key business segments, and key technologies.

To evaluate the present market size and growth opportunities for stakeholders.

Key Issues Addressed

Where in China are the autonomous vehicle demonstration bases located?

are the autonomous vehicle demonstration bases located? What are the market trends that influence the development of the autonomous vehicle market?

What will the revenue of the autonomous vehicle market be from 2018 to 2025?

What are the market drivers and restraints influencing the development of the autonomous vehicle market?

What are the key value chain structures of the autonomous vehicle market?

Key Conclusion



The research also provides definitions of the different levels of autonomous vehicles as per the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), market drivers and restraints, a market overview, an overview of autonomous driving vehicle demonstration bases in China, a technology analysis, and forecasts and trends. It identifies the key autonomous driving technology participants in China, and analyses the growth opportunities. The study closes with conclusions and a future outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary-Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Definitions for Levels of Automation

Executive Summary-Value Chain Structure

Executive Summary-Autonomous Vehicle Vehicle Demonstration Bases Outlook

Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Definitions

Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Definitions for Levels of Automation

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Overview

Autonomous Vehicle Market Development Roadmap

Innovation of Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem

Cybersecurity of Autonomous Vehicles

Value Chain Structure

Key Participants in the Autonomous Vehicle Value Chain

Case Study-Key OEMs Development Outlook and Collaborations

Overview of Autonomous Vehicle Vehicle Demonstration Bases in China

Autonomous Vehicle Vehicle Demonstration Base in Shanghai

Autonomous Vehicle Vehicle Demonstration Base in Beijing

Autonomous Vehicle Vehicle Demonstration Base in Chongqing

Technology Analysis

Key Components of Autonomous Vehicle

Key Sensors Comparison

Autonomous Vehicle Mechanism

Forecasts and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecast

Forecast Scenario Assumptions to 2025

Autonomous Vehicle Penetration Breakdown by Applications

Potential Autonomously Driven Miles in 2030

Key Autonomous Vehicle Technology Participants in China

Baidu Inc.-Company Overview

Baidu Inc.-Key Collaboration Activities

Tencent Holdings Limited-Company Overview

Holdings Limited-Company Overview Tencent Holdings Limited-Key Collaboration Activities

Holdings Limited-Key Collaboration Activities Alibaba Group Holding Limited-Company Overview

Alibaba Group Holding Limited-Key Collaboration Activities

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited-Company Overview

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited-Key Collaboration Activities

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Autonomous Vehicle Market in China

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-Three Big Predictions



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Baidu Inc

NIO Inc.

SAIC Motor Co., Ltd

Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The China FAW Group Corporation

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ruau4





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

