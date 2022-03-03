China B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2022: China's B2B Cross-Border E-Commerce Market is Forecasted to Grow by Over 160% Between 2021 and 2025

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China B2C E-Commerce Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China accounts for more than half of global online retail and experiences ongoing growth of online and offline integration



The whole of Asia-Pacific, including China, underwent significant changes in the payment industry after the COVID-19 onset in 2020, noting a considerable development in online and mobile payments. China is also currently generating more than one-half of global retail E-Commerce sales of products and services.

Additionally, mobile payments as a payment method in the region were rapidly adopted and are expected to evolve even further in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the size of China's B2B cross-border E-Commerce market is forecasted to grow by over 160% between 2021 and 2025, whereas the annual growth rate was predicted to decline steadily after hitting a peak in 2022.



Mobile shopping, social and cross-border commerce drive the online retail market in China



Mobile is the main device used in China not only to connect to the Internet, but also to make digital purchases. Therefore, it is not surprising that Livestream E-Commerce emerged as a big evolving trend in China. The amount of Live Commerce users reached 62.4% of the total number of Internet users during 2020 and the number of livestream users increased by approximately 55% from 2018 to 2020, according to a source cited in the report. Furthermore, almost half of the Chinese online shoppers increased their purchasing frequency as of 2020.



Alibaba and JD.com hold a duopoly of Chinese retail E-Commerce market



As of 2021, Alibaba and JD.com are the largest B2C E-Commerce market players in China, with a current joint market share of more than 60%. However, according to a source cited in the publication, Taobao and Pinduoduo were the most popular online marketplaces in China. In Q2 of 2021, Taobao had close to half a billion average monthly visitors, which was the highest marker compared to figures of other B2C E-Commerce sites in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Overview & International Comparisons

Top 5 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by China , Japan , South Korea , the UK, and the USA , 2020e

, , , the UK, and the , 2020e Global Retail E-Commerce Shares of Top 2 E-Commerce Markets, in %, incl. China , 2021

, 2021 Top 4 Countries Bought From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, by China , Germany , the UK and the USA , in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2020

, , the UK and the , in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2020 Attitude of Representatives of B2B Companies Towards Effectiveness of Omnichannel Sales Model in Reaching Serving Existing Customers Compared to Pre-Pandemic, by Countries, in %, February 2021

Online & Mobile Payment Post COVID-19, August 2021

50 Digital Challenger Banks in Select Countries, June 2021

Ecosystem of Profitable Digital Challenger Banks, incl. Number of Users, in millions, June 2021

3. Trends

Number of Mobile Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017-2020

Mobile Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2017-2020

Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % Adult Online Shoppers Who Buy Daily or Weekly over the Internet, 2021e

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2020

Number of Users of Internet, Online Shopping, and Live Commerce, in hundred million, 2020

Number of Livestream Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018-2020

Live Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2019-2023

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2021

Share of Online Bookings Made via a Mobile Device, in %, 2021e

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Top 4 Regions/Countries by Unit Shipments of Smart Devices Growth Rate, 2020-2025f

Mobile, Smartphone, LTE, 5G Subscriptions Number, in millions, Mobile Data, in EB/Month, and Data Traffic per Smartphone, in GB/month, 2019 & 2020 & 2025f

Number of The Installed IoT Connections, by Type of Market, in billions, 2030f

Number of IoT Connections, in billions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2023f

Number of SVOD Subscriptions, by Country, in thousands, 2019 & 2020e & 2025f

SVOD Revenue, in USD million, 2019 & 2020e & 2025f

4. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2024f

B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in CNY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015-2020

B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in CNY trillion, H1 2019, H1 2020 & H1 2021

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and % of Total Retail Sales, 2020-2025f

Retail E-Commerce Sales in Rural Areas, in CNY billion, 2019-2020

Shares of B2C and B2B Cross-Border E-Commerce, in % of Total Cross-Border E-Commerce, 2016 -2025f

B2B Cross-Border E-Commerce Export Goods Market Size, in CNY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2025f

Investment Priorities of B2B Organizations by 2023, in % of Commerce Leaders, August 2020

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2017-2020

Breakdown of Total Population and Internet Users by Urban and Rural, in %, 2020

Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017-2020

Change in Frequency of Shopping Online, in % of Respondents Aged 20+, 2020

6. Products

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Product Category, in %, H1 2021

Change in Online Shopping in the Previous 6 Months, by Product Category, in % of Adult Consumers, March 2021

Fresh Food E-Commerce Sales, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2023f

Change in Frequency of Shopping Food Online, in % of Respondents Aged 20+, 2020

Digital Medication Services Preferred, in % of Consumers, January 2021

7. Payment

Number of Online Payment Users, in millions, and Share, in % of Population, December 2016- December 2018 , March 2020 & December 2020

, & Third-Party Online Payments Value, in CNY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2025f

Third-Party Mobile Payments Value, in CNY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2025f

Number of Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Share, in % of Mobile Internet Users, December 2016- December 2018 , March 2020 & December 2020

, & Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

Overview of Consumers' and Travelers' Payment Patterns, April 2021

Breakdown of B2B Payments, by On-Time, Late, and Written-Offs, in %, Q2 2021

Breakdown of Payment Methods, in % of Transaction Volume, 2020 & 2025f

8. Delivery

Number of Express Delivery Parcels, in billions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2020

9. Players

Top 6 Companies by Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021

Top 6 Companies, by B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD billion, and Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2022f

Overview of Select B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, June 2021

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, 2021

Top 10 Online Marketplaces, incl. Type, Region/Country, Monthly Visits, in millions, April 2021

Largest Online Marketplaces, By Number of Monthly Visitors, in millions, Q2 2021

Companies Mentioned

Afterpay Limited

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Hello Group Inc.

iD Holdings Corporation

JD.com Inc.

KakaoPay

LazyPay Private Limited

LINE Pay Corporation

Naver Pay

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc.

RakutenEdy Inc.

Suica Mobile

Tenpay Payment Technology Co.

ViettelPay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1i6q2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets