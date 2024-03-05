China B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2024, Featuring Key Players Alibaba, Amazon, Cluse, JD.com, Meta, Pinduoduo, Shein, Taobao and Tmall, Temu, TikTok and Walmart

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China B2C E-Commerce Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The popularity of Social Commerce remains strong in China and is extending into Western markets

By 2027, the B2C E-Commerce market is expected to grow substantially, with online retail sales projected to exceed half of total retail sales, showcasing a significant CAGR from 2023 onwards and driven by Social Commerce and integration of AI. Advancements like AI integration in online shopping experiences are gaining momentum, meeting evolving consumer demands.

There has also been a notable uptick in discount B2C E-Commerce adoption, especially during the recent 2023 holiday season, influenced by economic uncertainty and slower retail recovery post-COVID, with this trend originating from China and beginning to impact Western markets.

Major B2C E-Commerce players dominate the domestic market in China

Taobao & Tmall and JD.com dominate the domestic B2C E-Commerce landscape in China as of 2023. As the market continues to evolve rapidly, businesses are advised to keep pace with emerging trends and seize opportunities within this dynamic environment. According to findings in the report, specific sectors are experiencing robust growth, such as food and clothing online retail, with annual growth rates of around +11% each in 2023.

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. China in Global Comparison

Retail E-Commerce Sales Value, by Country, in USD billion, 2022e

Retail E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022e

Share of Total Payments Value Made Up by China's B2C E-Commerce Market, in %, 2022

4. China in APAC Comparison

Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Market, by Country, in %, 2022

Top 10 Retailers, by Retail Sales Value, in USD billion, 2022

5. China B2C E-Commerce Market Overview

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Market Trends, February 2024

Total B2C E-Commerce Market Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2023e-2027f

Year-On-Year Growth of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2022 & 2023e

Share of Online Retail Sales of Physical Goods Making Up Total Retail Sales of Physical Goods, in %, 2023

Online Retail Sales Value, in CNY trillion, 2022 & 2023

Total Retail Sales Value, in CNY trillion, H1 2022 & H1 2023

Online Retail Sales Value, in CNY trillion, H1 2022 & H1 2023

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Import And Export Value, in CNY trillion, H1 2022 & H1 2023

Number of People Working in the B2C E-Commerce Sector, in millions, 2018 & 2023

Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, And Share of Internet Users, in %, June 2021- June 2023

6. China B2C E-Commerce Product Categories and Players

Growth of Online Retail Sales of Physical Goods, by Product Category, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023

Top 3 Domestic B2C E-Commerce Platforms, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Market, 2023e

7. China B2C E-Commerce Market Overview in Rural Areas

Online Retail Sales Value in Rural Areas, in CNY trillion, H1 2022 & H1 2023

Online Retail Sales Value of Agricultural Products, in CNY billion, H1 2022 & H1 2023

Share of Rural Online Merchants And Online Stores That Sell Agricultural Products Through Livestreaming, in %, H1 2023

8. China Livestreaming E-Commerce Market Overview

Livestreaming Retail E-Commerce Buyers, in millions, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2026f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Livestreaming Users, in millions, December 2022 & June 2023

9. China Social Commerce Market Overview

Social Commerce Market Overview, February 2024

10. China Discount B2C E-Commerce Market Overview

Overview of Discount B2C E-Commerce Market, February 2024

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Alibaba Group

Amazon

Cluse

JD.com Inc

Meta

Pinduoduo Inc

Shein

Taobao and Tmall

Temu

TikTok

Walmart Inc

