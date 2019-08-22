China Basiliximab Investigation Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Basiliximab Market, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, 10.80% or about 150 million people have chronic kidney disease, and over 3 million of them have end-stage renal disease, i.e. uremia.

The incidence of chronic kidney disease in China stays at a high level in recent years. The reasons are as follows: First, the growing economy, increasing urbanization rate and aging population of China bring about irrational changes such as excessive intake of some nutrients (carbohydrates, fat, salt, etc.) and less exercise. Second, increasing work stress, insufficient sleep, excessive mental stress, smoking, excessive drinking and worsening environmental pollution increase the incidence of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease that is secondary to such metabolic diseases. Third, infections (hepatitis, etc.), drug-induced renal injuries and an increasingly aging population push up the incidence of kidney diseases.

As Chinese people have weak health awareness, most chronic kidney disease patients do not find themselves sick until the disease is serious, which makes it difficult to treat the disease. Once renal failure occurs, expensive treatment will become a heavy burden on a patient's family. In addition, due to insufficient kidneys and high costs, every year, only less than 1% uremic patients in China receive a kidney transplant.

By Aug 2019, 178 hospitals in China have been approved to carry out organ transplantation. Of them, 97 have the qualifications for liver transplantation, 136 have the qualifications for kidney transplantation, 46 have the qualifications for heart transplantation, 32 have the qualifications for lung transplantation and 43 have the qualifications for pancreas transplantation and small intestine transplantation.



Overall, the hospitals qualified for organ transplantation are concentrated in economically developed regions such as Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai and Zhejiang. In 2017, China had 10,793 cases of kidney transplantation, ranking the second in the world. These cases occurred in 28 provincial-level administrative regions. Nine regions performed more than 500 kidney transplants respectively, accounting for 74% of the national total.

In China, the one-year graft survival rate and three-year graft survival rate after kidney transplantation have reached 97.90% and 92.65% respectively. But the rejection from and immunosuppressive therapy for recipients in the late stage of transplantation remain major clinical problems.

In China, Basiliximab is used to prevent early acute rejection of kidney transplants. It is usually used together with the immunosuppressive therapy based on cyclosporine and corticosteroids (for adults and children) or the long-term immunosuppressive therapy based on cyclosporine, corticosteroids and azathioprine or mycophenolate mofetil (for adults only).

The only Basiliximab product approved to be sold in China is Simulect, the brand-name drug by Novartis. Simulect was approved to be sold in the United States in 1998, in the E.U. in Oct. 1998 and in China in 2003.

It's expected that China's Basiliximab market will maintain a high growth rate from 2019 to 2023. On one hand, domestic enterprises will probably launch generic drugs. On the other hand, Basiliximab will probably have more applications in fields such as liver transplantation.

