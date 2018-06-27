"China-Beyond Your Imagination" - Brilliant First Year for The China National Tourism Administration's "Beautiful China"

In the top 100,000 on the Alexa Global Ranking

"Beautiful China" is not only the official website for China's tourism, but also a window for tourism promotion and an important channel for global tourists interested in coming to China to find answers to their inquiries.

In order to provide more abundant and practical tourist information for travelers all over the world, the website will continue launching vivid and interesting travelling-themed activities on a monthly basis. These activities will be aimed at suiting the preferences of different customer's and meeting tourists' individual needs. At the same time, the website will be updated with new content, for example, adding 1,000 popular Chinese scenic spots, 600 types of characteristically Chinese cuisines, 300 most recommended travel routes, hotel inquiries, visa processing, and other useful information. This is expected to provide visitors with well-rounded travelling services, and show the world an unimaginably beautiful China!

For more information contact:

Archie Wang

+86-153-1148-3854

Chinese Tourism Promotional Website: http://zh.travelchina.gov.cn/en/index/index.shtml

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-beyond-your-imagination---brilliant-first-year-for-the-china-national-tourism-administrations-beautiful-china-300673783.html

SOURCE China National Tourism Administration

