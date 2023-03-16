China Biological Reagents Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.36 Billion by 2027 at a 14.99% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Biological Reagents Market (Molecular Biology Reagents, Proteins and Cell Reagents): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China biological reagent market is forecasted to reach US$7.36 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 14.99% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the China biological reagent market was supported by factors such as increasing research in the field of life sciences, technological innovations, rising number of genome projects, rising incidence of genetic disorders, continuous innovation in drug research & development and favorable government policies. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by fiscal barriers.

The China biological reagent market by category can be segmented as follows: molecular biology reagents, proteins and cell reagents. In 2022, the dominant share of China biological reagent market was held by molecular biology reagents, followed by proteins and cell reagents.

The China proteins reagent market by type can be segmented as follows: antibody, recombinant protein and others. The largest share of the market was being held by antibody, followed by recombinant protein and others. Factors such as increasing domestic substitution, increasing interest in novel treatment and drug discovery helped in boosting market growth.

The China biological reagents market was positively affected due to increased demand for biological reagents. With the emergence of COVID-19, demands of COVID-related antibodies, proteins and genes product that were used widely in the fundamental research of the virus or development of anti-virus drugs, vaccines and diagnostic kits surged.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China biological reagent market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-techne Corporation, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc. and Qiagen N.V.) are also presented in detail.

