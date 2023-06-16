China Biopharma, Clinical Development, CRO Utilization and Outlook Report 2023: Perceptions of 101 Professionals at Domestic, Chinese Innovative Biopharmaceutical Companies

16 Jun, 2023, 05:45 ET
This report takes a deep dive into the Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical market, providing groundbreaking insights into clinical development trends, activity, budget growth and preferences.
The report also details clinical development outsourcing preferences and practices to local and global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and discusses the implications on future growth of the market. This highly strategic research should be considered foundational information for CROs, analysts and investors competing and following the evolving market.
The report examines perceptions of 101 professionals at domestic, Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical companies involved in clinical development and outsourcing to local and global Contract Research Organizations (CROs).
Topics covered include:
- Clinical development trends and impact
- Clinical development budget size and growth
- Clinical trial composition by phase of development and outlook
- Clinical development outsourcing practices by phase of development
- CRO selection criteria and importance
- Current clinical development outsourcing levels and growth outlook
- CRO awareness and utilization
- Unmet needs for clinical development services
Key Topics Covered:
I. Study Background
II. Key Conclusions and LSSG Discussion
III. Methodology
IV. Detailed Findings
- Clinical Development Trends and Budget Size
- Clinical Trial Characteristics by Phase and Geography
- Clinical Development Outsourcing and Growth
- Awareness and Utilization of Clinical Development Service Vendors Vendor Selection, Attributes and Importance
- Unmet Needs
V. Respondent Demographics
VI. About the Publisher, LLC
Companies Mentioned
- BOJIMed
- CMIC
- EPS
- ICON/PRA
- IQVIA
- LabCorp/Covance
- Leeway/Huawe Medicine
- Medpace
- Novotech
- Parexel
- Pharmaron
- Syneos Health
- Thermo Fisher/PPD
- TigerMed
- WuXi AppTec
