China Biopharma, Clinical Development, CRO Utilization and Outlook Report 2023: Perceptions of 101 Professionals at Domestic, Chinese Innovative Biopharmaceutical Companies

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Jun, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Biopharma, Clinical Development, CRO Utilization and Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes a deep dive into the Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical market, providing groundbreaking insights into clinical development trends, activity, budget growth and preferences.

The report also details clinical development outsourcing preferences and practices to local and global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and discusses the implications on future growth of the market. This highly strategic research should be considered foundational information for CROs, analysts and investors competing and following the evolving market.

The report examines perceptions of 101 professionals at domestic, Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical companies involved in clinical development and outsourcing to local and global Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

 Topics covered include:

  • Clinical development trends and impact
  • Clinical development budget size and growth
  • Clinical trial composition by phase of development and outlook
  • Clinical development outsourcing practices by phase of development
  • CRO selection criteria and importance
  • Current clinical development outsourcing levels and growth outlook
  • CRO awareness and utilization
  • Unmet needs for clinical development services

Key Topics Covered:

I. Study Background

II. Key Conclusions and LSSG Discussion

III. Methodology

IV. Detailed Findings

  • Clinical Development Trends and Budget Size
  • Clinical Trial Characteristics by Phase and Geography
  • Clinical Development Outsourcing and Growth
  • Awareness and Utilization of Clinical Development Service Vendors Vendor Selection, Attributes and Importance
  • Unmet Needs

V. Respondent Demographics

VI. About the Publisher, LLC

Companies Mentioned

  • BOJIMed
  • CMIC
  • EPS
  • ICON/PRA
  • IQVIA
  • LabCorp/Covance
  • Leeway/Huawe Medicine
  • Medpace
  • Novotech
  • Parexel
  • Pharmaron
  • Syneos Health
  • Thermo Fisher/PPD
  • TigerMed
  • WuXi AppTec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byu6uh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Environmental Test Chambers Industry, Forecast to 2032 - Asia-Pacific Market to Grow Significantly Owing to Developments in Automotive, Aerospace Investments, and Telecommunications Industries

Global Biomass Briquettes Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Biofuel Alternative Fuels Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.