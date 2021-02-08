"China Books Around the World" Conduct During the Spring Festival

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. (CNPIEC), the "China Books Around the World" book sales event has been launched in the Chinese bookstores of 24 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan. Traveling thousands of miles from Beijing, quality and content-rich Chinese publications greet local readers at overseas Chinese bookstores. Designed to connect people from across the world through reading with the help of local Chinese bookstores, this event will reach its peak around Chinese New Year in 2021.

To widen the spectrum of content and diversify the variety of publications, a diverse array of books is selected for this event which were published by nearly 30 well-known Chinese publishing houses in the past year, including People's Publishing House, Foreign Languages Press, CITIC Press Group, Social Sciences Academic Press (China), The Commercial Press, and People's Literature Publishing House.

This event coincides with the Spring Festival of 2021, a special occasion for family reunion of Chinese people. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, many overseas Chinese might not have the chance to reunite with their families back in China. On this occasion, CNPIEC has gifted these overseas Chinese bookstores with cultural and creative products of traditional Chinese festivity such as Spring Festival couplets, Chinese character "Fu" (signifying blessings), window paper-cuts, as well as epidemic prevention supplies and books. This kind gesture not only delivers the blessings and festivity of the Chinese New Year, but also embodies the care and love of their motherland for overseas Chinese and its deep gratitude for their support since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China.

Generous support has been garnered from overseas Chinese bookstores. POPULAR Book Company in Singapore and Malaysia work closely with CNPIEC in co-organizing activities despite the increasingly severe local epidemic of COVID-19, putting up posters at 88 branches in Singapore and Malaysia, and promoting the event on their online sales platforms. Xinhua Bookstore in Canada joins hands with CNPIEC in planning a wide range of online and offline Spring Festival activities, including "Chinese Community Calligraphy and Painting Competition", "Traditional Spring Festival Knowledge Quiz", "Little Reciters: Chinese Children Recitation Competition", to carry on the tradition of celebrating the Chinese New Year and appreciate the care of the motherland during the pandemic.

CNPIEC is dedicated to the 11th "China Books Around the World" event by drawing on its overseas resources amassed over many years, in a bid to nourish the hearts and souls of overseas Chinese and foreign readers, so that they will have a in-depth and comprehensive understanding of modern China through reading.

Chinese bookstores in the US and Canada participating in the event:

XINHUA BOOK STORE

101-10190 152A Street Surrey, BC

V3R 1J SURREY

Canada

XIN HUA BOOKSTORE INC

7373A Convoy CT. San Diego

CA92111 USA

NIMING BOOKS INC

12417.Elliott Ave, El Monte.

Los Angeles, CA91732.

U.S.A.

Tel: (213)-249-2671

Enlighten Books & Gifts

1015 S. Nogales St., Ste # 133

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Tel: 626-913-2481

World Journal Bookstore

141-07 20th AVE.

WHITESTONE, NY 11357

U.S.A.

For overseas Chinese bookstores that are interested in this event or overseas readers who wish to buy Chinese books, please contact:

[email protected]

