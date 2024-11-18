China-Brazil green cooperation sends clean energy to numerous Brazilian households

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Panati photovoltaic power station is located in the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceara, housing 446,000 solar panels. Covering a total area of 840 hectares, the photovoltaic power station was invested and constructed by the Brazilian branch of China State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC). It was put into operation in June this year, providing clean energy to over 350,000 local households annually.

A Brazilian journalist learns about battery assembling techniques at a battery factory of Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD in Manaus, Brazil. (Photo by Zhang Zhiwen/People's Daily)

In recent years, the Brazilian government has actively promoted green energy transition, with clean energy cooperation becoming a hot area of collaboration between China and Brazil.

The first and second phases of the Belo Monte ultra-high-voltage transmission project, contracted by the State Grid Corporation of China, were completed and put into operation in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The project transmits the abundant hydroelectric resources from northern Brazil to the densely populated southeast region.

In December 2023, the State Grid Corporation of China won the franchise rights for another ultra-high-voltage direct current transmission project in Brazil, which will transport clean energy sources such as wind and solar power from the northeast of the country to the capital Brasilia and other areas.

Green power plants are rising one after another, and electric "highways" stretch across the vast lands of Brazil. Brazilian scholar Felipe Camargo Gaiotto noted that Brazil has rich experience in hydropower development, while China leads in areas like solar power, wind power, and electricity transmission. Collaboration between the two countries holds significant importance for advancing global sustainable development, he added.

As green energy is lighting up countless homes, green transportation is also flourishing. In cities like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, an increasing number of electric buses and cars from Chinese brands are hitting the streets.

According to recent data from the ABVE, or Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association, over 120,000 light electric vehicles were sold in Brazil in the first nine months of this year, marking a 113 percent increase year on year. Among the top ten best-selling models, eight came from China.

Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD has a battery production facility in Manaus, the capital of Brazil's Amazonas state. It is the first assembling base for lithium iron phosphate battery products in Brazil and the third factory of BYD in the country.

It officially began operations in 2020, with a designed annual capacity of producing battery modules for 1,000 electric buses.

With this factory, Brazil is able assemble and produce batteries locally, which helps promote the adoption and application of green technologies, accelerates the electrification of public transportation in Brazil, and drives the development of local new energy technologies, said an engineer at the factory.

