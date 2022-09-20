China Brewery Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Rising Beer Consumption Among Millennial Population, Impact of Resurgence of Pandemic, & Growing Barley Imports

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Brewery Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China brewery market is expected to record a value of US$151.0 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 5.07%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026

Factors such as growing barley import, low average retail price (ARP) of beer in China, rising beer consumption among millennial population and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by long-term health risks of excessive beer consumption, negative environmental impact of beer production and stringent government regulations.

A few notable trends may include rising preferences for craft beers, surge in online penetration of beer sales, growing consumer inclination towards premium beers and rising consumption of non-alcoholic beers. In China, there is a rising affinity for imported beer, driven by increase in overseas travel, a large number of students studying abroad and increasing desire for foreign goods.

Chinese consumers are willingly opting for expensive imported beer brands over domestic brands. They try to emphasize quality rather than quantity. Owing to this, the trend of consuming premium beers is very high in the country, which is eventually contributing to the overall beer market growth.

The market is highly consolidated as top five players make up majority of the China beer market in terms of sales volume, with each major brewer having a relatively stable share. Major players are concentrating on the midmarket and premium segments, owing to the rising inclination of young consumers on the premiumization, which is expected to contribute to the beer market growth in China in coming years.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Carlsberg Group, Budweiser APAC, China Resources Enterprise, Tsingtao Brewery, Chongqing Brewery Co., Ltd. Beijing Yanjing Brewery) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Health Benefits of Beer

1.3 Common Styles of Beer

1.4 Ingredients of Beer

1.5 The Brewing Process

1.6 Beer Taste Discovery System



2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 Downfall in Brewery Sales

2.2 Decline in Beer Consumption

2.3 Impact of Resurgence of Pandemic



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Brewery Market by Value

3.2 China Brewery Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Brewery Market by Type

3.3.1 China Alcoholic Beers Market by Value

3.3.2 China Alcoholic Beers Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 China Non-alcoholic Beers Market by Value

3.3.4 China Non-alcoholic Beers Market Forecast by Value

3.4 China Brewery Market by Category

3.4.1 China Economy Beers Market by Value

3.4.2 China Economy Beers Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 China Premium Beers Market by Value

3.4.4 China Premium Beers Market Forecast by Value

3.5 China Beer Production Volume

3.6 China Beer Production Volume Forecast

3.7 China Beer Consumption Volume

3.8 China Beer Consumption Volume Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Barley Import

4.1.2 Low Average Retail Price (ARP) of Beer in China

4.1.4 Rising Beer Consumption Among Millennial Population

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Rising Preferences for Craft Beers

4.2.2 Surge in Online Penetration of Beer Sales

4.2.3 Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Premium Beers

4.2.4 Rising Consumption of Non-alcoholic Beers

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Long-Term Health Risks of Excessive Beer Consumption

4.3.2 Negative Environmental Impact of Beer Production

4.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Super-premium and Premium Product Portfolio

5.1.3 China Beer Market Value Share by Company

5.1.4 China Beer Market Volume Share by Company

5.1.4 China Premium Beer Market Value Share by Company

5.1.5 Sales Volume of Major Brewery Companies by Channel



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Budweiser APAC

Carlsberg Group

China Resources Enterprise

Chongqing Brewery Co., Ltd.

Tsingtao Brewery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbbm7e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets