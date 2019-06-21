China Bus Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China as the world's largest bus manufacturer supplies nearly 50% buses in global market. In 2018, the country manufactured 489,000 buses, 7.0% less than in the previous year. China's bus industry has made changes over the years, with output sliding at an annual average rate of 6.1% between 2015 and 2018. The downtrend in output will continue in 2019, due to lack of market dynamism. The "electric, global and high-end" buses will turn to be the driver for the Chinese bus market.



By product, coaches and public buses account for over 80% in China. In 2018, sales of all types of buses suffered a slump, apart from public buses which enjoyed a slight increase.



Public bus: in 2018, public bus market size reached roughly 100,000 units, on a par with what it was in 2015 and 2017 but much less than that in the peak year of 2016. It was a proof that bus market in China was still being redefined. Thereof, 8m/10m buses had become the mainstay of the market and would sustain growth.



Coach: in 2018, sales of this type of bus plummeted as other ways to travel such as high-speed trains, civil aircrafts, private cars and ride-hailing services were in vogue. Wherein, sales of medium and large-sized coaches dropped further while demand for light-sized ones remained relatively stable. There was a change in medium and large-sized coaches market structure that share of those for transporting general passengers waned, compared with a far more bigger proportion of those that were used in tourism and group tour. The rising domestic tourism market will provide a guarantee for the steady growth of medium and large-sized tourist coaches market.



With a range of favorable policies for new energy, new energy bus market will develop at a steady pace. According to auto insurance data, 110,000 new energy buses were sold in China in 2018, down by 7% and 2% versus 2017 and 2016, respectively. In the country, new energy buses, especially medium and large-sized ones which play a crucial role in urban public transit, are superior to diesel engine vehicles beset with huge crisis, in the wake of the launch of Blue Sky Protection Campaign, though subsidies for new energy vehicles are on the decline in 2019.



China's bus industry features a stable competitive pattern and a high market concentration. In 2018, the top ten and the top five bus manufacturers dominated over 73% and 50% of the market, respectively. Yet among the ten largest makers, only SAIC Maxus and Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus sold more buses than the previous year in 2018, and the other eight all saw declining sales volume, especially Zhongtong Bus, Renault Brilliance JINBEI Auto and Beiqi Foton Motor whose sales dropped by a wider margin.



