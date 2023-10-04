China Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023-2028 Featuring Tencent, Alipay, Huabei, Baitiao, JD Finance, Afterpay, & Fen Fu Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in the China are expected to grow by 17.0% on an annual basis to reach US$119.6 billion in 2023.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in China is poised for medium to long-term growth, displaying a robust outlook. Anticipated steady adoption of BNPL payment solutions is expected to fuel a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the period spanning 2023 to 2028.

A significant boost is projected in the BNPL Gross Merchandise Value within China, surging from US$102.3 billion in 2022 to a substantial US$196.9 billion by 2028. This impressive trajectory is underpinned by the sector's resilience and adaptability, as evidenced by robust growth over the preceding four quarters, supported notably by the expanding footprint of e-commerce.

This comprehensive report offers a deep dive into the BNPL landscape, delivering a data-centric analysis that spans various retail categories. With an expansive collection of over 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) tailored to the Chinese market, this report offers a holistic perspective on BNPL market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share insights.

It dissects market opportunities according to business models, sales channels (both offline and online), and distribution strategies. Additionally, it furnishes a snapshot of consumer behaviors and the dynamics of retail spending in China, offering a comprehensive grasp of end-market dynamics.

For those seeking a profound understanding of the Buy Now Pay Later landscape, this report unravels crucial market trends through vital KPIs, including Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction. Such insights are invaluable for staying ahead of the industry curve.

Furthermore, this report provides invaluable insights into end-use sectors, offering a window into new opportunities across multiple industries. By delving into market dynamics specific to various sectors, it empowers businesses to swiftly adapt to the latest and forthcoming developments in the dynamic BNPL market.

Scope

China Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Tencent
  • JD Finance
  • Alipay
  • Huabei
  • Baitiao
  • Happay
  • AsiaPay
  • Atome
  • Splitit
  • UnionPay International
  • LexinFintech
  • Afterpay
  • Fen Fu

China BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

China Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

China BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans
  • Credit - Long Term Loans

China BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

China BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

China BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

China BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

China Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

China Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale

