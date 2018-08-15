China Car Camera Industry Report, 2018-2022 - A Hotspot in ADAS and Internet of Vehicles

DUBLIN, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Research Report on China's Car Camera Industry, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's automobile industry has been growing rapidly since China joined the WTO. From 2009 to 2017, China's automobile sales and production volume ranked the first in the world for nine consecutive years.

In 2017, the automobile production reached 29.02 billion and the automobile sales were approximately 29 million, both accounting for over 30% of the global market. In recent years, the Internet of Vehicles and autopilots have become new trends in the automobile industry and are seeing a fast expansion in market size with the development of mobile Internet, Internet of Things etc. A car camera is an important access to information processing of Internet of Vehicles and an important sensor of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Chinas car camera industry is developing rapidly and is expected to become one of the fastest growing markets in the world in the coming years.

As the physical terminal of automotive vision, a car camera is like a drivers' eyes and is the focus of future development of driverless cars. After the lens collects an image, the photosensitive component circuit and the control component in a camera process the image and converts it into a digital signal that can be processed by a computer so as to achieve road conditions perception and implement ADAS functions such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning and pedestrian detection.

A car camera is composed of lens, DSP, CMOS chip and module package. Car cameras have a more sophisticated technical process and require more reliability and safety than mobile phone cameras, which forms a high technological barrier. Meanwhile, a stable supply chain has been formed as the car cameras' access to the market is time consuming, which makes it more difficult for new enterprises to enter the industry.

At present, the car camera market except lens is almost monopolized by foreign manufacturers and is in fierce competition. However, traditional automakers, smartphone manufacturers and Internet giants are all seeking opportunities to enter the car camera industry considering the broad prospect of the industry. The enterprises in the industry are speeding up research and development and the mastery of core technologies. They are expected to gain discourse power on the market and do a better job in cost control in the future.

Technological and cost advantages promote the wide application of car cameras in Internet of Vehicles, driverless cars and vehicle monitors. In addition, the government's stronger policy support to core technologies of automotive electronics presents huge market potential which is a major driving force for the industry development. With the growing supply and maturing technical process, the average price of cameras will further decrease in the future. It is expected that the market size of ADAS will exceed CNY 140 billion in 2022. And the Internet of Vehicles will achieve explosive growth at an annual growth rate of over 40% with market size exceeding CNY 60 billion in 2022.

The car camera industry, a hotspot in ADAS and Internet of Vehicles, is developing fast and will see a market size of over CNY 8 billion in China in 2022.





Topics Covered:

Development environment of car cameras

Supply of and demand for car cameras

Analysis of competition in China's car camera industry

car camera industry Major car camera manufacturers in China

Factors influencing the development of China's car camera industry

car camera industry Forecast on the supply of and demand for car cameras in China

Key Topics Covered:





1 Relevant Concepts of Car Camera Industry



1.1 Definition of Car Cameras



1.2 Classification of Car Cameras



1.3 Methodology



1.3.1 Parameters and Assumptions



1.3.2 Data Sources







2 Analysis on China's Car Camera Industry



2.1 Development of Global Car Camera Industry



2.2 Development Environment of China's Car Camera Industry



2.2.1 Economic Environment



2.2.2 Policy Environment



2.2.3 Technological Environment



2.3 Analysis on Supply of Car Cameras in China



2.3.1 Production Capacity



2.3.2 Production Volume



2.4 Analysis on Demand for Car Cameras in China







3 Analysis on Competition in China's Car Camera Industry



3.1 Barriers to Entry in China's Car Camera Industry



3.1.1 Technological Barriers



3.1.2 Supply Chain Barriers



3.2 Competition Pattern of China's Car Camera Industry



3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



3.2.3 Internal Competition of Car Camera Industry



3.2.4 Potential Entrants to Car Camera Industry



3.2.5 Substitutes for Car Cameras







4 Major Car Camera Manufacturers in China, 2017-2018



4.1 Major Car Camera Manufacturers in China



4.1.1 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.



4.1.2 O-film Tech Co., Ltd.



4.2 Major CMOS Chips Manufacturers in China



4.2.1 Shenzhen Goke Technology Inc.



4.2.2 Horizon Robotics Inc.



4.2.3 Cambricon Technologies Co., Ltd.



4.2.4 NavInfo Co., Ltd.



4.3 Major DSP Enterprises in China



4.3.1 Guangzhou CHS Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.



4.3.2 HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.



4.4 Major Car Camera Module Packaging Enterprises in China



4.4.1 GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited



4.4.2 Shenzhen Longhorn Automobile Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.



4.4.3 Suzhou INVO Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd.



5 Analysis on Production Costs and Prices of Car Cameras in China



5.1 Analysis on Production Costs of Car Cameras



5.2 Analysis on Prices of Car Cameras



6 Prospect of China's Car Camera Industry, 2018-2020



6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Car Camera Industry



6.1.1 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities for China's Car Camera Industry



6.1.2 Threats and Challenges to China's Car Camera Industry



6.2 Forecast on Supply of Car Cameras in China



6.3 Forecast on Market Size of Car Cameras in China







Selected Charts



Chart Classification and Functions of Car Cameras



Chart Production Volume of Automobiles in China, 2013-2022



Chart Production Volume of Car Cameras in China, 2013-2017



Chart Market Size of Car Cameras in China, 2013-2017



Chart Profile of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.



Chart Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.'s Operating Revenue from Parts, 2013-2017



Chart Profile of O-film Tech Co., Ltd.



Chart Forecast on Production Volume of Car Cameras in China, 2018-2022



Chart Forecast on Market Size of ADAS in China, 2018-2022



Chart Forecast on Market Size of Car Cameras in China, 2018-2022









Companies Mentioned









Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

O-film Tech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Goke Technology Inc.

Horizon Robotics Inc.

Cambricon Technologies Co., Ltd.

NavInfo Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou CHS Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.

GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited

Shenzhen Longhorn Automobile Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.

Suzhou INVO Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd.









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mxvgzm/china_car_camera?w=5

