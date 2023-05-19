China Car Finance Market Outlook, 2028F Featuring Huishang Bank, Bank of Xi'an, Caixa bank, Bank of Jilin, Chery HuiYin Motor Finance Service, Dongfeng Nissan Finance

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Car Finance Market Outlook to 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of China car finance market. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of products sold and revenue generated.



Its market segmentations include by Category of Vehicles, By Ownership of Vehicles, By Category of Lenders, By Loan Tenure; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Over Overview:



With changing consumer preferences and preferred car models offered by companies, consumers are shifting towards car financing models to maintain their financial stability and own a car that can be easily financed over longer and shorter term EMI.



With changing passenger vehicle landscape in China, banks will only finance the hybrid and electric vehicles in order to meet the country burgeoning demand towards green economy.Banks lag further behind in dealer satisfaction: In the retail credit segment, captive finance companies continue to lead in dealer satisfaction and leasing companies are catching up quickly, while the performance of banks decreases.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Ownership of Vehicles: In China, changing consumer preferences and ease of owning a car at a much more affordable price have provided significant traction to the market. China is a booming economy; people have good purchasing power. Vehicle financing helps younger generation to own a personal vehicle at the much-lowered price at affordable EMI installments

By Category of Vehicles: With changing passenger vehicle landscape in China, the banks are set to finance the hybrid and electric vehicles in order to take the country towards green economy. Considering these factors and developments, demand for passenger sales financing is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:



China Car Finance market is fragmented in nature. The major parameters on which these players complete includes loan tenure, rate of interest, ease of loan procurement and affordable down payments. Key major players include are Huishang Bank, Bank of Xi'an, Caixa bank, Bank of Jilin, Chery HuiYin Motor Finance Service, Dongfeng Nissan Finance Co etc.



Future Outlook:



Major players account for a considerable percentage of online sales in the region and actively participate in providing easy loans and reducing customer hassle to gain more market share in future. Car finance loans are continuing to rise in China post covid. Moreover, this has triggered the demand for financing a car based on down payments and paying rest amounts in the form of monthly EMI.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Chery HuiYin Motor Finance Service

Dongfeng Nissan Finance Co

Changan Auto Finance Co Ltd

SAIC Motor Financial Holding Management Co

BYD Auto Finance Company Limited

Herald International Financial Leasing Co Ltd

Volkswagen Finance Private Limited

Genius Auto Finance Co Ltd

GAC- Toyota Motor Finance ( China ) Co

) Co SOFINCO Automobile Finance Co Ltd

SAIC Motor Corp ltd

China FAW Group co ltd

Basic Motor Corp ltd

BYD CO ltd

Dongfeng Motor Group

Great Wall Motor Co ltd

Huishang Bank

Bank of Xi'an

Caixa bank

Bank of Jilin

China Bohai Bank

Tianjin Binhai Rural Commercial Bank

BNP Paribas Personal Finance

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Executive Summary - China Auto Finance Market

1.2 China Auto Finance Industry Market Flow Chart



2. Country Overview

2.1 Executive Summary (Country Demographics, Major Industries, Trade Scenario, GDP, Geographical Location)

2.2 Demographic Analysis of Car Buyers in China



3. China Automotive Industry

3.1 China Automotive Market Overview

3.2 China Automotive Market Future Projections

3.3 China Automotive Market Import and Export Scenario

3.4 China Automotive Market Major OEM Players basis Passenger Car Sales



4. China Automotive Finance Industry

4.1 China Automotive Finance Ecosystem (Banks, Dealerships, NBFCs)

4.2 China Auto Finance Market Evolution

4.3 China Auto Finance Market Value Chain Analysis

4.4 China Auto Finance Industry Market Overview (Loan Outstanding)

4.5 China Auto Finance Industry Market Overview (Credit Disbursed)

4.6 Market Segmentation basis Type of Cars Financed (New car, Used Car)

4.7 Market Segmentation basis Type of Institution (Banks, Finance Companies and Others)

4.8 Issues and Challenges in the Industry

4.9 Trends and Developments in the Industry

4.10 SWOT Analysis of the Industry

4.11 Government Policies Affecting the Industry

4.12 Major Types of Car Loans Available in the Industry (New Car Loan, Used Car Loan, COE Financing, Direct Hire Purchase)

4.13 Decision Making Parameter for Selecting Car Loan Vendor

4.14 COVID Impact on the China Auto Finance Industry



5. China Automotive Finance Aggregator Market

5.1 China Automotive Finance Aggregator Market Overview

5.2 Impact of Aggregator Platforms on Various Financial Institutions

6. China Automotive Finance Competitive Analysis

6.1 China Automotive Finance Competition Overview

6.2 China Auto Finance Market Players Cross Comparison (Establishment year, Headquarters, Branches, Interest Rates, Service Offering, Partners, Number of

6.3 Employees, Lone Tenure, Recent Trends and more)



7. China Auto Finance Major Players Company Profiles (Banks)



8. China Auto Finance Major Players Company Profiles (NBFCs)



9. China Automotive Finance Market Future Analysis

9.1 China Auto Finance Market Future Projections (Loan Outstanding)

9.2 China Auto Finance Market Future Projections (Credit Disbursed)

9.3 Market Segmentation Future Projections Basis Type of Cars Financed (New car, Used Car)

9.4 Market Segmentation Future Projections Basis Type of Institution (Banks, Finance Companies and Others)



10. Analyst Recommendations

10.1 Analyst Recommendations for Auto Finance Players

