China Ceramics Announces Board Changes

JINJIANG, China, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ Capital Market: CCCL) ("China Ceramics" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced that effective as of November 1, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") appointed Mr. Song Chungen as an independent member of the Board as well as a member of the Audit, Compensation and Nominating Committees.

"We welcome Mr. Chungen to our Board and the Board's committees as an independent director and we are confident that he will make a positive contribution to the Company," said Ms. Meishuang Huang, Chief Executive Officer of China Ceramics.

Song Chungen has been a practicing lawyer at Guangdong Weihao Law firm from 2009 to present. He obtained his law license in May 2003, and in November 2009, Mr. Chungen obtained his Securities Qualification in China. Song Chungen holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Sun Yat Sen University in 2007.

Also effective as of November 1, 2019, Liu Jun, a member of the Board and the Audit, Compensation and Nominating Committees, tendered his resignation. Mr. Liu Jun's resignation was for personal reasons and not due to any disagreements with the Company or its management.

"We are grateful to Liu Jun for his many contributions to the Company and we wish him the best of success in all of his future endeavors," said Ms. Meishuang Huang, CEO of China Ceramics.

About China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. China Ceramics' products, sold under the "Hengda" or "HD", "Hengdeli" or "HDL", the "TOERTO" and "WULIQIAO" brands, and the "Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty" brands, are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. For more information, please visit http://www.cceramics.com.

