China Ceramics Announces Innovative Ceramic Tiles for Cooling Building Interiors

JINJIANG, China, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ Capital Market: CCCL) ("China Ceramics" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced that it has developed a new type of exterior ceramic tile designed to cool indoor temperatures of buildings. The Company intends for this new product, when fully tested and receives its certification, to target the Southeast Asia market due to the region's generally hot and wet climate. The new cooling ceramic tile series is designed as a stone pattern with a look of natural décor and luxury with richer patterns than organic stone materials.

"We believe that the new cooling ceramic tiles are an important milestone as it serves as a means to save on air conditioning energy costs in a sustainable way," said Ms. Meishuang Huang, Chief Executive Officer of China Ceramics. "China Ceramics continues to be a leader in new product development which is a vital component of the company's strategy as it strengthens the company's core business which can to lead to increased market share."

The Company anticipates utilizing existing production lines in its Hengdali facility to manufacture the new ceramic tiles. The Company's design and engineering of this product is in compliance with the Company's current production processes. The new ceramic tiles are designed to allow air to pass through its surface. The Company believes that this makes this product a well-suited material for designing evaporative cooling systems and an energy efficient building materials solution for both high rise apartment buildings and general housing. Production of the new ceramic tiles is expected to begin in the first half of 2020, with marketing and sales is planned to commence thereafter.

About China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. China Ceramics' products, sold under the "Hengda" or "HD", "Hengdeli" or "HDL", the "TOERTO" and "WULIQIAO" brands, and the "Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty" brands, are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. For more information, please visit http://www.cceramics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's ability to, among other things, successfully design, deploy and market its new tile product. Actual events or results may differ materially from the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements are disclosed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the time of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

SOURCE China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.hengdatile.com

