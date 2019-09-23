China Ceramics Schedules First Half Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

JINJIANG, China, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ Capital Market: CCCL) ("China Ceramics" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, to discuss its first half financial results ended June 30, 2019.

The First Half 2019 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company's Earnings Call on the Investor Relations page of the China Ceramics' website at: http://www.cceramics.com/Press-Releases.html.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-877-275-8968 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-706-643-1666. In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number 2368849.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on September 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056, international callers dial 1-404-537-3406, using the Conference ID number 2368849.

About China Ceramics Co., Ltd

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. China Ceramics' products, sold under the "Hengda" or "HD", "Hengdeli" or "HDL", the "TOERTO" and "WULIQIAO" brands, and the "Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty" brands, are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. For more information, please visit http://www.cceramics.com.

