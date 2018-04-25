China Ceramics Schedules Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2017 Earnings Conference Call

The Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2017 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company's Earnings Call on the Investor Relations page of the China Ceramics' website at: http://www.cceramics.com/Press-Releases.html.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: 1-866-627-0859. International callers should dial 1-409-350-3687. In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number 5692928.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on April 30, 2018, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056, international callers dial 1-404-537-3406, using the Conference ID number 5692928.

About China Ceramics Co., Ltd

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. China Ceramics' products, sold under the "Hengda" or "HD", "Hengdeli" or "HDL", the "TOERTO" and "WULIQIAO" brands, and the "Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty" brands, are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. For more information, please visit http://www.cceramics.com.

Contact Information:

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. Precept Investor Relations LLC Edmund Hen, Chief Financial Officer David Rudnick, Account Manager Email: info@cceramics.com Email: david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Phone: +1 646-694-8538

