China Chengdu to Construct World-Leading Smart Media City

CHENGDU, China, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, the "2019 The 2nd World Culture Capitals - Tianfu Symposium" organized by the Chengdu Media Group opened in Chengdu, China. At the event, the Chengdu Media Group announced the Tianfu Smart Media City project, which endeavors to elevate Chengdu into the top echelon as a world-class intelligent media city of the future.

It has been understood that the project has selected the Singapore-Sichuan Hi-tech Innovation Park in the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone as its site, construction will be completed in three phases, and development will take place in stages over the course of three to five years. The project will focus on integration, join hands with Xinhua Net, people.com.cn and other Chinese central media outlets, generate synergy between districts and counties, team up with international broadcasting organizations, and create a cluster with immense communication capacity across all media. At the same time, cutting-edge technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing will be introduced, media content production process will be upgraded and renewed, and a smart industrial park management system will be built.

In terms of functional layout, the Tianfu Smart Media City plans to create a Smart Media Integrated Development Center, and at present there are a plethora of support projects including the Chengdu Media Group Smart Media Center, Xinhua Net AI Rendered Anchor and China Central Television Creative Video Center. Furthermore, the three "boosters" of Smart Science and Technology Leading Platform, Industrial Integration Support Platform and Intelligent Management Service Platform will be introduced in order to realize the integration and sharing of contents across all media and the mutual empowerment of ecologies across the industry.

At the symposium's operning ceremony, well-known global market research firm Nielsen Company debuted its Survey Report on "Culture and Creativity Charismas of the World's New-growth Cities". To measure a city's charms in culture and creativity, said report constructed a culture and creativity assessment indicator system based on the six dimensions of city economy, city consumption power, cultural soft power, creativity leadership, attractiveness to human resources and international influence.

Chengdu was one of the cities evaluated, and its scores in indicators like cultural soft power and international influence received relatively high marks. In the words of Kelvin Watt, the President of Nielsen Sports and Cultural Entertainment, "there are reasons to believe that in the next few years Chengdu will emerge as one of the world's fastest-developing cities".

SOURCE The Chengdu Media Group