China Clean Expo 2025, Taking Your Cleaning Business to a New Height!

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 26th China Clean Expo (CCE), organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA – The worldwide cleaning industry association, will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025. We welcome cleaning professionals worldwide like you to join us and explore limitless cleaning business opportunities in China.

China's professional cleaning industry is experiencing robust growth. In 2023, the market size reached approximately USD 30 billion, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8-10% over the next five years. By 2028, the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 50 billion. This growth will be supported by ongoing urbanization, technological advancements, and increasing consumer awareness of hygiene and environmental issues.

With this promising outlook, CCE 2025 is expected to attract 400+ cleaning companies inside and outside China showcasing cutting-edge cleaning products and innovative technologies, industry big names like Nilfisk, Rubbermaid, STIHL, HAKO, Comet, LAVOR, ICE, Chaobao, Chancee, AR, HAWK, Interpump, Gausium, PUDU, VIGGO, Mazzoni, Bennet, Bertolini, Domel, A&B Laboratories, ZYZKION and more will converge under one roof and show you the future of cleaning.

Experience the Complete Product Lineup of Cleaning Industry

Known as the biggest cleaning event in Asia, China Clean Expo is definitely the most valuable one-stop sourcing platform to optimize your supply chain. A wide range of exhibits such as cleaning equipment & accessories, tools & agents, high-pressure equipment, restroom supplies, air purification & epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, environmental sanitation etc. will be showcased.

Three Special Zones Dedicated to Enhance Your Business Power

This year, "Restroom Supplies Zone" will join the Special Zone family and work together with "Smart Cleaning Zone" and "Environmental Sanitation Zone" to demonstrate the innovative solutions and the latest development of each sector. Many excellent manufacturers and suppliers will gather at the three zones to offer the right and effective solution to the pain point that you are facing with.

Various Events Designed to Offer Exclusive Industry Insights

CCE will offer show attendees 4-days to discover the latest cleaning industry trends and learn leading concepts. Many influential industry experts and thought leaders will be invited to share exclusive opinions and insights on hot topics and analyze the opportunities and challenges of cleaning-related sectors including cleaning service, facility management, air purification, laundry, environmental sanitation, disinfection, epidemic prevention etc.

Hotel & Shop Plus – A Suprise Bonus on the Show Floor

Co-located with Hotel & Shop Plus 2025, the leading show for hospitality & commercial space, CCE attendees will gain the opportunity to interact and communicate with nationwide industry buyers including commercial real estate, general merchandise, shopping mall owners, hospitality group, property management company, contract cleaning company and public facility management company etc. You'll have the chance to unlock new business opportunities.

China Clean Expo 2025 is in full swing, we can't wait to meet numerous cleaning professionals like you at SNIEC from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025. Visitor registration is now open for you, save the date and get a FREE PASS today at www.chinacleanexpo.com/en

For more information , please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en or follow China Clean Expo on Twitter @ CCE_cleanexpo, Facebook @ CCEChinaCleanExpo, and LinkedIn @ china-clean-expo.

