China Clean Expo 2025: Your Ideal Gateway to a Successful Cleaning Business

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China Clean Expo, organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA – The worldwide cleaning industry association, China Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise and China Architectural Culture Centre, is pleased to call for annual big gathering at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from March 31st to April 3rd in 2025.

In 2024, CCE presented the cleaning community with an impressive performance, over 400 cleaning companies inside and outside China joined this amazing show to display their latest products and services. Moreover, being an important part of Hotel & Shop Plus, the leading hospitality and commercial space event in China, CCE exhibitors enjoyed top-tier buyer resources in hotel and commercial sector. The total exhibition area of HSP 2024 reached 210,000 sqm, and the total visits of trade buyers reached 133,843, overseas visitors from 125 countries and regions like America, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Korea etc. showed up to find suppliers.

On the CCE show floor, it's hard to ignore those exciting and inspiring concurrent events. In 2024, 100+ influential industry experts and thought leaders were invited to join 20 forums, where they share exclusive opinions and insights on the market trends and hot topics. Competitions at CCE are always a highlight, various events including dust mopping, glass cleaning, scrubber operating, smart cleaning equipment operation, stone conservation, air treatment and air conditioner cleaning were staged to show how front-line workers use professional tools and equipment to achieve cleaning goals. Additionally, CCE 2024 also arranged matchmaking event and factory tour for overseas buyers, aiming to help exhibitors to build a close relationship with potential buyers.

"Hailed as a wind vane of the cleaning industry in Asia, CCE is dedicated to work together with all parties to explore business opportunities in China and build up a networking platform serving the whole cleaning community" said Helen Du, Director of CCE, "Thanks to the vast market and the promising prospect of China's economy, CCE has become a valuable and efficient platform to find new customers and increase sales. With the sharp bounce of hospitality industry and favorable visa-free entry to China, CCE is certain to drive its past success to a new level in 2025."

From March 31st to April 3rd, 2025, CCE Shanghai will take place again at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). By then, cleaning professionals worldwide will gather again at this premium event of cleaning industry, if you'd like to explore or expand your business in China, reach top industry decision makers, grasp the industry trends in Asia, then CCE is a must-join show.

Save the date and BOOK YOUR SPACE now at https://forms.imsinoexpo.com/info/#/complexNew/cce/en. Make sure that you are included in this No.1 cleaning show in Asia.

For more information , please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en or follow China Clean Expo on Twitter @ CCE_cleanexpo, Facebook @ CCEChinaCleanExpo, and LinkedIn @ china-clean-expo.

About China Clean Expo (CCE)

Launched in 2002, China Clean Expo is the one-stop cleaning solution provider for commercial, institutional and industrial facilities. Exhibit categories include cleaning equipment and accessories, tools and chemical agents, restroom supplies, indoor air purification, epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, and environmental sanitation. As one of the sub-shows of Hotel & Shop Plus, China Clean Expo has the unique advantage of visitor resource from hospitality and commercial space sector. Recognized as the must-attend event for cleaning industry in China, China Clean Expo is the right place to connect with cleaning suppliers and buyers from China and all over the world. For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en.

About Hotel & Shop Plus

Hotel & Shop Plus is China's leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel & Shop Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space. Learn more at www.hdeexpo.com

About IM Sinoexpo

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, Informa PLC is the world's top trade show organizer listed on FTSE 100.

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sq.m, (accounted for 1/10 of Shanghai's total exhibition rented area in 2019), creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application. The total number of employees is near 500. For more information, please visit www.imsinoexpo.com/en

SOURCE IM Sinoexpo