China Clean Expo 2027: Your Gateway to China's Surging Cleaning Ecosystem and Booming Opportunities

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th China Clean Expo (CCE), proudly organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets and supported by ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, is thrilled to officially announce the opening of booth registration. Scheduled to take place from March 30th to April 2nd, 2027, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), this flagship event will once again unite industry leaders, innovators, and solution providers from across the global cleaning ecosystem under one roof, marking the commencement of an exciting new chapter in Asia's premier cleaning industry platform.

According to a comprehensive report, the global commercial cleaning services market is projected to grow from USD 182 billion in 2023 to USD 277 billion by 2032 at a 4.5% CAGR (Zion Market Research). Within this landscape, China stands out as an indispensable powerhouse. Fueled by a 67.89% urbanization rate by the end of 2025, China boasts approximately 1.4 to 1.5 billion square meters of commercial properties. This massive infrastructure creates surging demand for professional cleaning services, directly translating into a booming procurement market for advanced equipment and eco-friendly solutions.

Capitalizing on this immense market potential, the upcoming edition of CCE builds upon a foundation of record-breaking success. As a key component of Hotel & Shop Plus 2026, the event brought together over 500 leading exhibitors and attracted approximately 140,000 professional trade visitors from 176 countries and regions. This impressive 25.84% growth in international attendance highlights CCE's expanding global footprint and its growing role as a vital hub for cross-border collaboration and business exchange in the cleaning and hygiene sectors.

To further capitalize on this surging global momentum, the Global Xchange Hub will undergo a significant upgrade in 2027 as a premier frontier for international communication. Designed as a comprehensive trade platform, it will gather top-tier international brands alongside export-oriented domestic enterprises to create a highly globalized exhibition cluster. Beyond serving as an exclusive window for global exposure and precise business matching, the Hub will also host a series of high-end activities, including expert speeches and innovation sharing. Driven by this dual engine of premium exhibitions and high-level networking, it will provide an ideal environment for ambitious brands to showcase their solutions and facilitate cross-border trade.

To address the increasingly specialized demands of the market, CCE 2027 will feature three dedicated zones tailored to emerging industry trends. The Smart Cleaning Zone will showcase AI-driven robotics and intelligent management systems, highlighting the digital transformation of commercial cleaning. The Restroom Facility Zone focuses on modern design and smart sanitation to redefine public space hygiene. Meanwhile, the Municipal Sanitation Zone presents innovative solutions for urban environmental management, including eco-friendly vehicles and resource recycling systems. Together, these dedicated areas provide targeted platforms for exhibitors to demonstrate context-specific solutions and connect with specialized buyers.

"As the strategic gateway connecting Asia with the global cleaning community, CCE stands at a pivotal moment of growth," said Helen Du, Director of CCE. "Building on our new high in 2026, we are calling on global cleaning forces to gather in Shanghai once again. Our goal is to deeply link China's business opportunities with the sustainable development and transformation of the industry. Through comprehensive global planning, we are committed to building a more international, full-service platform that empowers every stakeholder to drive progress and shape a cleaner future."

Don't miss this premier opportunity to position your brand at the forefront of Asia's most dynamic cleaning market. CCE 2027 will take place from March 30th to April 2nd at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), offering unmatched visibility, high-level networking, and direct access to key decision-makers across the hospitality, commercial, and municipal sectors. Whether you aim to launch innovative products, forge strategic partnerships, or expand your footprint in China and beyond, CCE is your ultimate gateway to growth. Booth registration is now officially open—secure your space today and be part of shaping the future of the global cleaning industry.

Save the date and BOOK YOUR SPACE now! If you have any exhibiting inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact Ms. Emily Chen at [email protected]

For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com or follow China Clean Expo on Twitter @ CCE_cleanexpo, Facebook @ CCEChinaCleanExpo, and LinkedIn @ china-clean-expo.

Media Contact

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About China Clean Expo (CCE)

Launched in 2002, China Clean Expo is the one-stop cleaning solution provider for commercial, institutional and industrial facilities. Exhibit categories include cleaning equipment and accessories, tools and chemical agents, restroom supplies, indoor air purification, epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, and environmental sanitation. As one of the sub-shows of Hotel & Shop Plus, China Clean Expo has the unique advantage of visitor resource from hospitality and commercial space sector. Recognized as the must-attend event for cleaning industry in China, China Clean Expo is the right place to connect with cleaning suppliers and buyers from China and all over the world. For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en.

About Hotel & Shop Plus

Hotel & Shop Plus is China's leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel & Shop Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space. Learn more at www.hdeexpo.com

About IM Sinoexpo

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, Informa PLC is the world's top trade show organizer listed on FTSE 100.

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sq.m, (accounted for 1/10 of Shanghai's total exhibition rented area in 2019), creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application. The total number of employees is near 500. For more information, please visit www.imsinoexpo.com/en

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets