China Coking Coal Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Import Analysis 2023-2032 & Main Source Analysis 2018-2022 with Mongolia Being the Largest Source

Coking coal is a type of coal that can be used to produce high quality coke, which is an essential fuel and reactant in the primary steelmaking blast furnace process. Coking coal is widely used in the steel industry, chemical industry and metallurgical industry, etc. It is an important industrial raw material.



China needs to import a large amount of coking coal every year because of the insufficient reserves of China's indigenous coking coal resources.



In 2021, China imported 54,633,700 tons of coking coal, down 24.40% year-on-year, with an import value of US$11.222 billion, up 33.08% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, from January to October 2022, China imported 51,676,300 tons of coking coal, up 31.15% year-on-year, with an import value of US$12,676 million, up 79.81% year-on-year.



In 2018-2022, China's coking coal import prices generally show a change trend of first decrease and then increase. In 2018-2020, the average price of China's coking coal imports decreases continuously, from US$146.86 per ton in 2018 to US$116.68 per ton in 2020.

In 2021-2022, the average price of China's coking coal imports increases continuously. In 2021 the average price of China's coking coal imports was US$205.40 per ton, up 76.03% y-o-y. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's coking coal imports was US$245.29 per ton, up 37.11% y-o-y.



In 2021, China imported coking coal from 12 countries around the world. The publisher's analysis shows that Mongolia, the Russian Federation, the United States, Canada and Australia are China's major sources of coking coal imports by import volume.

Among them, Mongolia is China's largest source of coking coal imports. In 2021, China imported 14.0371 million tons of Mongolian coking coal, accounting for 25.69% of the total coking coal imports in that year, with an import value of US$1.901 billion, accounting for 16.94% of the total import value.



The publisher expects that China's coking coal imports will continue to rise from 2023-2032 as the global economy recovers and demand for coking coal in the Chinese market continues to rise.



Topics covered:

China's Coking Coal Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Coking Coal Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022 What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Coking Coal Import?

Coking Coal Import? Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Coking Coal Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Coking Coal Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks? Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Coking Coal Import

Coking Coal Import What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Coking Coal Import during 2023-2032?

Coking Coal Import during 2023-2032? What is the Expected Revenue of China's Coking Coal Import during 2023-2032?

Coking Coal Import during 2023-2032? What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Coking Coal Import Market?

Coking Coal Import Market? Which Segment of China's Coking Coal Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

Coking Coal Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032? What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Coking Coal Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Coking Coal Import Analysis

1.1 Scale of China's Coking Coal Imports

1.1.1. China's Coking Coal Import Volume

1.1.2. China Coking Coal Import Value

1.1.3. China Coking Coal Import Price

1.1.4. China's Apparent Consumption of Coking Coal

1.1.5. Import Dependence of China's Coking Coal

1.2. Major Import Sources of Coking Coal in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. China's Gas Coal Import Analysis 2018-2022

2.1. China's Gas Coal Import Volume

2.2. China's Gas Coal Import Value

2.3. China Gas Coal Import Price

2.4. China's Gas Coal Import Dependence

2.5 China's Gas Coal Import Sources

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Fat Coal Import Analysis

3.1. China Import Volume of Fat Coal

3.2. China Import Value of Fat Coal

3.3. China's Import Price of Fat Coal

3.4. China's Import Dependence on Fat Coal

3.5 Sources of China's Fat Coal Imports

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Gas Fat Coal Import Analysis

4.1. China's Gas Fat Coal Import Volume

4.2. China Gas Fat Coal Import Value

4.3. China Gas Fat Coal Import Price

4.4 China's Gas Fat Coal Import Dependence

4.5 China's Gas Fat Coal Import Sources

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value



5. China 1/3 Coking Coal Import Analysis, 2018-2022

5.1. China's 1/3 Coking Coal Import Volume

5.2. China's 1/3 Coking Coal Import Value

5.3. China's 1/3 Coking Coal Import Price

5.4 China's Import Dependence on 1/3 Coking Coal

5.5 Sources of China's 1/3 Coking Coal Imports

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value



6. China Primary Coking Coal Import Analysis, 2018-2022

6.1. China Primary Coking Coal Import Volume

6.2. China Primary Coking Coal Import Volume

6.3. China Primary Coking Coal Import Price

6.4 China Primary Coking Coal Import Dependence

6.5 China's Primary Coking Coal Import Sources

6.5.1. By Import Volume

6.5.2. By Import Value



7. China's Import Analysis of Lean Coal 2018-2022

7.1. China's Import Volume of Lean Coal

7.2. China's Import Value of Lean Coal

7.3 China Import Price of Lean Coal

7.4 China's Import Dependence on Lean Coal

7.5 China's Import Sources of Lean Coal

7.5.1. By Import Volume

7.5.2. By Import Value



8. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Meager Lean Coal

8.1 China Import Volume of Meager Lean Coal

8.2. China Import Value of Meager Lean Coal

8.3 China Import Price of Meager Lean Coal

8.4 China's Import Dependence on Meager Lean Coal

8.5 China's Import Sources of Meager Lean Coal

8.5.1. By Import Volume

8.5.2. By Import Value



9. 2018-2022 China Coking Coal Major Import Sources Analysis

9.1. Mongolia

9.2. Russian Federation

9.3. United States

9.4. Canada

9.5. Australia

9.6. Other Import Sources



10. China's Coking Coal Imports Outlook, 2023-2032

10.1 Factors Affecting China's Coking Coal Imports

10.1.1 Favorable Factors

10.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

10.2. China's Coking Coal Import Forecast, 2023-2032

10.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

10.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

10.2.3. Forecast of Major Import Types of Coking Coal



