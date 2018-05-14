China Cold Chain Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.6% in the Next 5 years Till 2022: Ken Research

China cold chain market is in its infancy stage with high double digit growth and is highly fragmented in nature. The sector is poised to enter in growth stage in next 5 years. Advanced technologies of GPS, Internet of Things, mobile internet and big data will be applied in cold chain logistics in the forecast period. Various cold chain logistics parks are in pipeline and will be constructed in major locations and large and middle-size cities in the forecast period. The construction of the Hengqin logistics centre is in progress and it is scheduled to commence operation in the first quarter of 2018. CMAC also plans on expanding capacity by increasing the logistics center. The pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to grow at a five year CAGR of 7.8% during 2017-2022 which will further enhance the demand for cold storage and transport facilities as few pharmaceutical products require temperature controlled environment for maintaining their quality. The express logistics market is expected to drive the cold chain logistics market owing to the shipments consisting of perishable items such as food products including meat, dairy, frozen items and others and pharmaceutical products including vaccines and injections which require temperature controlled environment. Based on the growth of the cold chain industry, future investment opportunities are attractive with regards to ULD manufacturing and management, temperature-controlled warehousing, and 3PLs.

The expanding demand for fresh sea food in China has stimulated investment in the cold chain sector in China. These products are transported to supermarkets, hypermarkets and online stores via temperature-controlled supply chain.

Cold storage has dominated the cold chain market in 2017. Solidus Logistics, SF express, Rokin Logistics, DCH and CMAC are the major cold transport companies operating in China. The companies leading in China cold storage warehouses market include Xianyi Supply Chain, Swire Cold Chain Logistics and CMAC. The major players in China cold chain market include Swire Cold Storage, Solidus Logistics, Itochu Logistics, SF Express, Rokin Logistics, DCH Logistics, CMAC, Zheng Ming and others.

Ken Research in their latest publication "China Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2022 - by Cold Storage and Cold Transport and by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others)"observed that the top 100 cold chain logistics firms in China account for approximately 0.4% of the market and the supply chain is highly fragmented.

Rising e-commerce and use of updated technology, growth of last mile logistics are expected to have positive impact on the demand for cold storage and cold transport.

