China Collagen E-commerce Market Data Subscription 2023: Selection of over 4000 Brands, Functions, Ingredients, Target Users, Formats, Packaging and Country of Origin Labels

Segments dashboard:

Easily see the performance over time of your category and sub-categories and explore ingredients, function, format and other trends.



Executive Summary dashboard:

Provides brand performance at a glance. Always have key metrics at your fingertips and understand how the market and competitors are changing.



Performance Drivers dashboard:

Your cheat-sheet for all things brands. Expands upon the Executive Summary with more details. Understand who wins and who loses and what pricing strategy your competitors are driving.



Category Detail dashboard:

Explore parent companies, brands, stores and individual items in detail. Product level information includes product name, store, price, volume, value, platform link, etc.



Data reporting in other forms, such as monthly Excels, dedicated reports, API access are available as upgrades upon request.



This data product provides monthly data for 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



Monthly data for the respective category and subcategory (if available):

Product Name

Shop Name

Price

Sales Volume

Sales Value

Platform

URL

Tags - Brand

Function

Ingredient

Country of Origin

Format

Package

Target User

Web portal to access data with following dashboards:

Segments

Executive Summary

Performance Drivers

Category Detail

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/liehmm

