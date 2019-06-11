China Commercial MRO Market Report 2019: Opportunities in Streamlined Business with Fewer Aircraft Types and Vertical Integration by Airline MROs

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial MRO Market in China, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to evaluate commercial aircraft fleet and the MRO market in China, consisting of the current fleet in 2018 and segmented on multiple criteria. It further focuses on the market trends, technology Mega Trends, and opportunity areas. Among all the Northeast Asian nations, China is the major MRO spender in terms of MRO market size. This study discusses the commercial MRO market in China with focus on changing commercial fleet dynamics in China including strategic imperatives for airlines, MRO and OEMs in aftermarket, trends in commercial aircraft fleet in China, current commercial aircraft fleet size by aircraft OEM, current commercial aircraft fleet size by aircraft category, type and model, and current commercial aircraft fleet size by airline operator.



This study also focuses on the Chinese commercial MRO market measurements, which further includes trends in commercial aircraft MRO in China, current commercial aircraft MRO spending by aircraft manufacturer, current commercial aircraft MRO spending by airline operator, current commercial aircraft MRO spending by MRO segment, commercial aircraft MRO spending comparison by country in Northeast Asia and finally offers a detailed discussion on the Chinese commercial MRO market outlook including technology Mega Trends in aviation MRO, use cases to illustrate the trends, and technology maturity curve of the Chinese MRO service providers. The study also discusses key commercial MRO company profiles.



Research Scope

This study focuses on the MRO market in China in 2018

in 2018 Provides a strategic review of the commercial aviation sector, both airline fleet and MRO spending in China

Analyzes the commercial airline fleet and MRO spending in China by different segments such as category, type, airline operators, and manufacturers

by different segments such as category, type, airline operators, and manufacturers Identifies market trends and technology Mega Trends that will shape the commercial fleet and MRO market

Identifies key MRO participants in China

Evaluates and presents the growth opportunities for commercial aviation stakeholders in China

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current fleet size of commercial aircraft in China categorized by airline operator and category and model of aircraft?

categorized by airline operator and category and model of aircraft? What is the current commercial MRO spending in China by the segment of MRO, airline operator, aircraft OEM, and category?

by the segment of MRO, airline operator, aircraft OEM, and category? What are the trends in the commercial aircraft and MRO market in China ?

? Who are the major MRO suppliers in China ?

? What are the key technology Mega Trends shaping up in commercial aviation MRO sector?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Top 5 Findings for Commercial MRO in China

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION

Definitions

Market Scope

4. CHANGING COMMERCIAL FLEET DYNAMICS IN CHINA

Trends in Commercial Aircraft Fleet in China

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in China by Aircraft OEM and Category

by Aircraft OEM and Category Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in China by Aircraft Category and Model

by Aircraft Category and Model Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in China by Airline Operator

5. CHINESE COMMERCIAL MRO MARKET MEASUREMENTS

Trends in Commercial Aircraft MRO in China

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in China by Aircraft OEM and Category

by Aircraft OEM and Category Current Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in China by Airline Operator

by Airline Operator Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in China by MRO Segment

by MRO Segment Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Airframe

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Engine

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Line

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Modifications

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending Comparison by Country in Northeast Asia

6. CHINESE COMMERCIAL MRO MARKET OUTLOOK

Technology Mega Trends and Their Impact in Aviation MRO

Use Case - AR Technology to Support Component Installation

Use Case - RFID-based Solutions to Track and Trace Parts

Use Case - Automation and Use of Robots to Auto Inspect and Repair Components in Maintenance Process

Use Case - Blockchain to Enable MROs, Airlines, and OEMs to Seamlessly Share Transactions and Processes

Use Case - Big Data to Enable Predictive Maintenance Resulting in Improved Performance and Savings

Technology Maturity Curve of Chinese MRO Service Providers

7. PROFILES OF MRO PARTICIPANTS

Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles

8. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES

Growth Opportunity 1 - Streamlined Business with Fewer Aircraft Types and Vertical Integration by Airline MROs

Growth Opportunity 2 - Broad Component Support Contracts and Asset Management Services Become Crucial for Third-party MROs

Growth Opportunity 3 - OEMs Likely to Collaborate More to Increase Their Reach and Develop MRO 4.0 Capabilities

Capabilities Strategic Imperatives for MRO Companies, Airlines, and OEMs in the Aftermarket

9. THE LAST WORD



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frnu4m

