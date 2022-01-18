China Community e-Commerce Markets, 2022-2025 - Reigning in Power of Big Tech-Giants & Growing Adoption of Membership-based Community E-commerce Models

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Community E-commerce Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID 19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the China community e-commerce market by value, by product, by business model, etc. The report provides a segment analysis of the community e-commerce market. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the community e-commerce market.

Community e-commerce connects online traffic to neighbourhood infrastructure (retail stores/pick-up points/mini-warehouses) with better fulfilment efficiency than existing e-commerce and increases online supply at lower prices through supply chain restructuring. The concept of Community e-commerce is quite connected to community group buying.

Community group buying, also known as collective buying, provides products and services at significantly discounted costs in exchange for a minimum number of consumers making the purchase. Community e-commerce has many benefits for both its consumers as well as for the platforms, which makes it more popular in the Chinese economy.



While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the community e-commerce market experienced a positive impact of COVID-19. As the online grocery market rose, the concept of community e-commerce suited many households and even companies. Community e-commerce helps in the availability of cheaper products and lessen the burden of logistic cost. In addition to this, it was due to community e-commerce that products (both grocery and non-grocery) were easily delivered to the lower-tier cities.



The China community e-commerce market has performed significantly well until 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. China community e-commerce Market is expected to increase due to the growing internet penetration, increasing mobile payment penetration, increasing use of smartphones, growing lower-tier population, its unique features, lack of retail infrastructure in lower-tier cities, and vast logistic support.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as stringent government regulatory policies, difficulty in Converting shoppers into paying customers, involvement of a lot of cash, issue of readdress of products, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall community e-commerce market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The China community e-commerce market is concentrated with a few major market players operating within China. The key players of the China community e-commerce market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc., and Xingsheng Youxuan are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the China Community E-commerce Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Internet Penetration

5.1.2 Increasing Mobile Payment Penetration

5.1.3 Increasing Use of Smartphones

5.1.4 Growing Lower Tier Population

5.1.5 Unique Features

5.1.6 Lack of Retail Infrastructure in Lower Tier Cities

5.1.7 Vast Logistic Support

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulatory Policies

5.2.2 Difficulty in Converting Shoppers into Paying Customers

5.2.3 Involvement of Lot of Cash

5.2.4 Issue of Readdress of Products

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Reigning in Power of Big Tech-Giants

5.3.2 Social Media Marketing

5.3.3 Advent of Online Screen Tags

5.3.4 High Adoption of Community E-commerce among Women

5.3.5 Growing Adoption of Membership-based Community E-commerce Models



