China Construction Industry Report 2023-2027: 14th Five-Year Plan Boosts China's Construction Industry with Ambitious Targets

11 Aug, 2023, 18:00 ET

The "China Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential) and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in China is estimated to expand by 3.6% in real terms in 2023, owing to a significant increase in infrastructure and energy and utilities construction.

According to China Government Network, the construction industry's business activity index increased to a score of 63.9 in March 2023, up from scores of 60.2 in February and 56.4 in January 2023, indicating expansion as scores above 50 represent growth.

In addition, 28 of 31 Chinese provinces recorded Y-o-Y growth in construction output in Q1 2023, with Jiangsu registering growth of 6.7%, output in Zhejiang increasing by 6.1%, and construction in Guangdong expanding by 11.8%.

The construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 4.4% between 2024 and 2027, supported by investment in infrastructure projects as part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) (2021-2025). The plan has 20 quantitative targets under five categories: economic development; innovation; people's well-being; green development; and food and energy security.

In 2022, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 109 fixed asset investment projects worth CNY1.5 trillion ($222.4 billion), primarily in the transport infrastructure, energy, water conservation and information infrastructure sectors.

Scope

  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in China, featuring details of key growth drivers
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies
  • Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts
  • Understand the latest industry and market trends
  • Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight
  • Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures
  • Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook
4.1 All Construction

  • Outlook
  • Latest news and developments
  • Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

