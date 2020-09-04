China Construction Markets (2015-2024) and Impact of COVID-19 - Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, Risk Assessment

Sep 04, 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China has done well to control the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the report expects key construction sectors to record moderate growth, unlike other comparable markets which have witnessed negative growth. Though near-term challenges remain due to economic slowdown, the report expects recovery in key segments starting Q1 2021.

According to the report, the construction industry in China is expected to record a CAGR of 9.6% to reach CNY 11,254.8 billion by 2024.

The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be CNY 2091.6 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 6.5% during review period.

This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in China, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in China.

KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value
  • Market size by volume of construction
  • Number of units

China Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in China
  • Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

China Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Retail building
  • Hospitality and luxury building
  • Restaurant
  • Entertainment
  • Sports facility
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in China

China Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Manufacturing plants
  • Chemical & pharmaceutical
  • Metal & material processing
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in China

China Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

  • Healthcare construction
  • Educational construction
  • Public sector
  • construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in China

China Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

  • Marine and inland water infrastructure
  • Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
  • Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

  • Shanghai
  • Beijing
  • Tianjin
  • Guangzhou
  • Shenzhen
  • Wuhan
  • Dongguan
  • Chongqing
  • Chengdu
  • Nanjing

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in China.
  • Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.
  • City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned

  • China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd
  • China Railway Group Ltd
  • China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd
  • Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd
  • Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
  • Beijing Orient Landscape Co Ltd
  • Beijing New Building Materials PLC
  • Xinjiang Urban Construction (Group) Co Ltd
  • Guangdong No.2 Hydropower Engineering Co Ltd
  • Yida China Holdings Ltd
  • Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd
  • Henan Zhongyuan Expressway Co Ltd
  • Zhejiang Reclaim Construction Group Co Ltd
  • Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology Industrial Co.,Ltd
  • Zhongshan Public Utilities Group Co Ltd
  • Chanhigh Holdings Ltd
  • Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd
  • China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corporation Ltd
  • Beijing Urban Construction Group Co Ltd
  • China Henan International Cooperation Group Co Ltd
  • China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co Ltd
  • Qingjian Group Co Ltd
  • China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd
  • China National Chemical Engineering Co. ltd
  • Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd

