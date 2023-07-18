China Corporate Training Market Outlook to 2027F: Rising Demand Driven by Virtual Training and Technological Developments

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Corporate Training Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of corporate training industry in China. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The growing popularity of mobile-based training and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices is one of the key corporate training market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Smart glasses such as Google Glass and smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch, are rapidly gaining popularity among Yuaniences and corporate trainers to create interactive and immersive learning experiences.

Competitive Landscape

China Corporate Training Market is at growing stage and has moderately fragmented market with more than 70 players in market. Players are competing against each other on the basis of price, post training support, brand value, clientele, trainer qualifications, customizations and value-added service. Some of the major players are Ultimahub, Tang Cultural Media, Jiangsu Vital Fintech Data Corp, NobleProg.

Future Outlook:

China Corporate Industry is on the rise, and more and more China companies are demanding Corporate training. Therefore, it will boost the market in China. Additionally, factors like virtual training, organizations need, investment on digitalization, work from home trainings and technological developments and rise in learning requirement will also support the market in future.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Deployment: Off-site has been a preferred mode especially in cases where in the client lacks the required training infrastructure and cost parameters. However, if the client is resourceful and has requirement has a lot of customizations aligned to their business goals, they might opt for an On-site training mode. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic most of the trainings was shifted to online platforms

By Designation Of Employee: Freshers and young professionals who are just 1-3 years old in their career are given most of the non-managerial trainings. Also, Managerial trainings are on the rise in China . Managers are required to avail trainings in new innovative business models & disruptive technologies for efficient deployment of resources

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ultimahub

Tang Cultural Media

Jiangsu Vital Fintech Data Corp

Hefei KJLink Technology Company Limited

Zhejiang Unicall Information Technology Service Co., Ltd.

NobleProg

Jinan Tian Rui Foreign Enterprise Human Resources Service Co., Ltd.

Nanning Corporate Training Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 How is Corporate Training Market Positioned in China



2. Market Overview

2.1 China Corporate Training Market Overview



3. Need and Opportunity

3.1 Target Addressable Market

3.2 List of Companies Registered in China, State Wise

3.3 Growing Opportunity



4. Supply Scenario & Decision-Making Parameters

4.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Industry Life Cycle

4.3 Pricing Criterions of Corporate Training Companies

4.4 Decision Making Process to Shortlist Corporate Training Company by Private Organizations with Parameters and Importance

4.5 Decision Making Process to Shortlist Corporate Training Company by Government Organization with Parameters and Importance

4.6 Important Criterions in E-learning Designing Technologies



5. Business and Investment Models

5.1 Business Models

5.2 Revenue Streams

5.3 Investment Model in China Corporate Training Market

5.4 Freelance Trainers V/S Full Time Trainers

5.5 Comparative Analysis of the Funneling Process by Private and Government Organizations in China Corporate Training Market

6. China Corporate Training Market Size, 2022

6.1 China Corporate Training Market Size, 2017-2022



7. China Corporate Training Market Segmentation, 2022

7.1 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Industry Verticals, 2022

7.2 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Types of Training Services, 2022

7.3 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Deployment, 2022

7.4 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Designation of Employee, 2022

7.5 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Mode of Learning, 2022



8. Covid-19 Impact

8.1 Covid-19 Impact on Corporate Training Market

8.2 Industry Analysis

8.3 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Issue and Challenges

8.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

8.6 Upcoming Technologies and Trends



9. Future Outlook and Market Size for China Corporate Training Market, 2022-2027F

9.1 Market Sizing for China Corporate Training Market, 2022-2027F



10. Future Outlook and Market Segmentations for China Corporate Training Market, 2022-2027F

10.1 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Industry Verticals, 2027F

10.2 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Types of Training Services, 2027F

10.3 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Deployment, 2027F

10.4 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Designation of Employee, 2027F

10.5 China Corporate Training Market Segmentation by Mode of Learning, 2027F



11. Competitive scenario for China Corporate Training Market

11.1 Cross Comparison based on Operational Parameters

11.2 Strength and Weakness of Major Players



12. Analyst Recommendations

12.1 Analyst Recommendations



13. Industry Speaks

