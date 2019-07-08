China Cosmetics Market Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



China has already been the world's second largest cosmetics consumer market only behind the United States, with the retail sales rising by 4.2% year on year to RMB261.9 billion in 2018. Spurred by urbanization, people's higher income and mature consumer education, the cosmetics market size is expected to surge from RMB361.6 billion in 2017 to RMB62.61 billion in 2022, showing an AAGR of 8.16%.



Chinese cosmetics market witnesses the burgeoning online sales. The penetration rate of online cosmetics has been on a rapid rise in China since 2009, hitting 25.3% in 2018, far above the levels of UK (12.1%), the United States (10.9%) and Japan (9.2%). China's online penetration rate of cosmetics will range at 31.4% in 2022.



Online: The retail sales of cosmetics at Alibaba have grown apace, with fluctuations in recent months. Chinese brands have performed differently. Thanks to the industry's prosperity and fast e-commerce penetration, the retail sales of cosmetics at Alibaba swelled by 44.87% in November and 50.54% in December 2018, and 39.55% in January 2019. Compared with December 2018, the growth slowed down in January 2019, perhaps because the Spring Festival arrived earlier than the previous year. International brands and new Chinese brands made outstanding performance, while traditional domestic brands performed at varying levels.



Import: The high-end trend is apparent and China's import of cosmetics maintains fast growth. The imported cosmetics took a nosedive for the first time in November 2018, but resumed growth in December 2018. Amid the high-end trend of cosmetics consumption at home, the import value of cosmetics in China grew at a compound annual rate of 30% between 2008 and 2017; the monthly growth rate was over 50% in January-September 2018, but it stood at 16.84% in November and 37.98% in December.



From the perspective of Chinese cosmetics consumers, people born in 1970s-1990s are the leading force whose consumption accounts for nearly 90%, of which nearly 40% is contributed by those born in 1980s. In addition to traditional gifts such as flowers and chocolates, "imported cosmetics", especially lipsticks, have become a new option for gifts, with the sales volume soaring by 76.5% year on year.



In recent years, people born between 1995 and 2000s have the growing demand for cosmetics as they enter colleges, universities and the society. Compared with other age groups, they are featured as follows: 1

) They are keen on online shopping with changing demand, diversified brand preference and focus on both high-end and affordable brands;

2) They are brought up in Chinese and foreign cultural turmoil, but they have more confidence in Chinese culture;

3) Amid the prevailing fandom and participatory culture, they like to try cyberstar products and new products. Changes in demographics, consumption upgrades, skin care and makeup habits will be crucial to the future Chinese cosmetics market.



So far, foreign-funded enterprises still play a dominant role in China's cosmetics market, an 86% share of the total retail sales. To cater to the demand of Chinese cosmetics consumers and gain more market shares in the China, L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido and other foreign companies have constantly adjusted brand strategies and intensified the building of channels. Meanwhile, Chinese companies led by Jahwa and Marubi are also stepping up the layout of cosmetics market.



Japanese, Korean, European and American brands have long dominated the cosmetics market in China. In 2017, only 3 Chinese brands ranked among the top ten cosmetics brands in China, namely Shanghai CHICMAX (sub-brands: KANS, One leaf, etc.), Shanghai Pechoin (sub-brands: Pechoin, Sansen, etc.) and JALA Corporation (sub-brands: CHANDO, MAYSU, etc.), while the rest were foreign brands.



Among listed companies, Shanghai Jahwa occupied the 11th place in Chinese cosmetics market with a market share of 1.9%, followed by PROYA with 1.0% and Yujiahui with about 0.5%.



The report highlights the following:

China's cosmetics market size, import and export, product structure, channel structure, regional structure, tariff policy, etc.;

Development status, market size and development trend of major cosmetics channels e.g. department store, supermarket, franchised store, e-commerce, direct marketing;

Market size, competition pattern, channel development of major cosmetics segments e.g. skin care, make-ups, perfume, men's cosmetics, infant & child care products;

5 global cosmetics companies (operation, development in China);

12 Chinese cosmetics companies (operation, development strategy, etc.).



