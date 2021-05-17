China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Full Year 2020 as Compared to Full Year 2019

TAI'AN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) ("CCRC" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce and financial services business process outsourcing ("BPO") service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year of 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenues increased by $66.91 million, or 38.6%, to $240.32 million from $173.41 million for the same period of the prior year. Our revenue growth in the year of 2020 resulted primarily from acquiring new customers and increased sales volumes to our existing clients.

We continued to increase our service capacity, which increased by 6,889 seats, or 30.8%, to 29,249 seats as of December 31, 2020 from 22,360 seats at the end of 2019.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consists primarily of salaries, payroll taxes and employee benefits costs of our customer service associates and other operations personnel. Cost of revenues also includes direct communications costs, rent expense, IT costs, and facilities support expenses. Cost of revenues increased by $54.22 million, or 40.3%, to $188.73 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $134.50 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in cost of revenues was in line with the increase in revenues. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 78.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 77.6% for the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $12.69 million, or 32.6%, to $51.59 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $38.90 million for the same period of the prior year. Gross margin decreased by 1.0 percentage point to 21.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 22.4% for the same period of the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expense

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses consists primarily of sales and administrative employee-related expenses, professional fees, travel costs, research and development costs, and other corporate expenses. SG&A expenses increased by $1.45 million, or 5.5%, to $27.78 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $26.32 million for the same period of the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses decreased from 15.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 11.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Operating income and operating margin

Income from operations increased by $11.23 million, or 89.2%, to $23.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $12.59 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating income was related to increased gross profit which was partially offset by increased SG&A expenses. Operating margin was 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 7.3% for the same period of the prior year.

Other income

We recognized government grants, which are discretionary and unpredictable in nature, of $2.99 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.83 million recognized during the same period of the prior year. Total other income, net of other expenses, increased by $1.20 million, or 40.4%, to $4.18 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $2.98 million for the same period of the prior year.

Income before provision for income taxes

Income before provision for income taxes increased by $12.44 million, or 79.9%, to $28.00 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $15.57 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in income before provision for income taxes was due to increased operating income as well as government grants and other income.

Income taxes

Provision for income taxes was $3.07 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.39 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net income and earnings per share

Net income increased by $11.76 million, or 89.2%, to $24.93 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $13.17 million for the same period of the prior year. After deducting net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.86 million, or $1.36 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $13.06 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

Financial Conditions

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $43.67 million, compared to $25.33 million at December 31, 2019. Total working capital was $74.06 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $47.50 million at the end of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $24.05 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $5.21 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in investing activities was $5.54 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $4.46 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in financing activities was $2.66 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $0.54 million for the same period of the prior year.

Notice

About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

The Company is a leading BPO service provider in China focusing on the complex, voice-based and online-based segments of customer care services, including:

customer relationship management;

technical support;

sales;

customer retention;

marketing surveys; and

research.

The Company's service is currently delivered in Provinces of Shandong, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Guangdong, Yunnan, Hubei, Sichuan, Hebei, Anhui, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Chongqing. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its growth, shareholder returns and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the call center business process outsourcing market in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019















ASSETS

























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 43,669,538



$ 25,328,486

Accounts receivable



63,493,891





42,606,485

Prepayments



2,352,988





2,396,646

Prepayment, related parties



359,142





90,429

Due from related parties, current



470,076





-

Income taxes recoverable



104,721





712,459

Other current assets



4,420,220





3,408,704

Total current assets



114,870,576





74,543,209

Equity investments



3,678,171





3,446,346

Property and equipment, net



12,543,156





10,115,782

Deferred tax assets



259,200





242,863

Due from related party, non-current



-





215,307

Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,265,679





9,827,114

Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party



341,078





172,121

Total non-current assets



29,087,284





24,019,533

Total assets

$ 143,957,860



$ 98,562,742



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Accounts payable

$ 4,315,457



$ 2,602,972

Accounts payable - related parties



260,790





149,658

Accrued liabilities and other payables



11,018,516





4,641,892

Deferred revenue



1,196,659





456,331

Wages payable



15,663,312





10,472,596

Income taxes payable



974,510





452,961

Operating lease liabilities, current



5,678,812





3,797,069

Operating lease liabilities - related party, current



165,734





163,995

Short-term loans



1,531,933





4,306,138

Total current liabilities



40,805,723





27,043,612

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



7,461,337





6,068,702

Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current



175,002





-

Total non-current liabilities



7,636,339





6,068,702

Total liabilities



48,442,062





33,112,314

Equity















Common shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,329,600

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31,

2019



18,330





18,330

Additional paid-in capital



18,424,483





15,074,267

Retained earnings



66,854,353





47,347,781

Statutory reserves



7,761,226





5,818,330

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2,457,406





(3,411,744)

Total China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. shareholders' equity



95,515,798





64,846,964

Noncontrolling interest



-





603,464

Total equity



95,515,798





65,450,428

Total liabilities and equity

$ 143,957,860



$ 98,562,742



CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





For The Years Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018





















Revenues, net

$ 240,316,024



$ 173,409,113



$ 141,433,641

Cost of revenues



188,725,246





134,504,540





102,567,896

Gross profit



51,590,778





38,904,573





38,865,745

Operating expenses:























Selling, general & administrative expenses



27,772,891





26,318,771





21,329,908

Total operating expenses



27,772,891





26,318,771





21,329,908

Income from operations



23,817,887





12,585,802





17,535,837

Interest expense



(176,422)





(190,808)





(404,958)

Government grants



2,989,897





1,825,402





1,709,297

Other income



1,803,014





1,547,788





552,205

Other expense



(434,048)





(202,688)





(124,370)

Total other income



4,182,441





2,979,694





1,732,174

Income before provision for income taxes



28,000,328





15,565,496





19,268,011

Income tax provision



3,069,477





2,391,371





2,966,880

Net income



24,930,851





13,174,125





16,301,131

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



70,052





118,114





208,593

Net income attributable to China Customer Relations Centers,

Inc.

$ 24,860,799





13,056,011





16,092,538



























Comprehensive income























Net income

$ 24,930,851



$ 13,174,125



$ 16,301,131

Other comprehensive income (loss)























Foreign currency translation adjustment



5,855,857





(828,331)





(2,741,283)

Total Comprehensive income



30,786,708





12,345,794





13,559,848

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

interest



56,759





109,238





140,467

Comprehensive income attributable to China Customer

Relations Centers, Inc.

$ 30,729,949



$ 12,236,556



$ 13,419,381



























Earnings per share attributable to China Customer Relations

Centers, Inc.























Basic

$ 1.36



$ 0.71



$ 0.88

Diluted

$ 1.36



$ 0.71



$ 0.88

Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic



18,329,600





18,329,600





18,329,600

Diluted



18,329,600





18,329,600





18,329,600



CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For The Years Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018





















Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income

$ 24,930,851



$ 13,174,125



$ 16,301,131

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:























Depreciation



4,070,582





3,404,912





2,635,242

Allowance for credit losses



-





-





952,439

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



59,366





19,091





34,166

Deferred income taxes



-





238,883





(196,909)

Non-cash lease expense



4,319,670





3,501,753





-

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and operating

lease liabilities upon lease modification



634,328





-





-

Changes in assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(17,048,770)





(13,057,615)





(7,937,804)

Due from related parties



(9,929)





-





-

Prepayments



(298,525)





(2,097,963)





(887,778)

Prepayments, related parties



(248,456)





-





(95,244)

Other current assets



(740,237)





(1,510,847)





(970,199)

Operating lease liabilities



(3,955,614)





(3,037,030)





-

Accounts payable



1,454,416





2,017,431





147,818

Accounts payable - related parties



95,611





(10,440)





122,630

Wages payable



4,245,097





3,511,093





1,884,440

Income taxes recoverable



620,277





(192,965)





(548,893)

Income taxes payable



464,576





94,336





(153,896)

Deferred revenue



671,332





100,245





(221,771)

Accrued liabilities and other payables



4,934,855





(941,772)





1,077,098

Net cash provided by operating activities



24,049,979





5,213,237





12,142,470

Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of property and equipment



(5,334,709)





(4,481,450)





(4,768,139)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



7,179





36,693





9,197

Advance to equity investee



(435,445)





-





(1,461)

Collection from equity investee



429,068





-





-

Advance to related parties



(381,309)





(214,111)





(105,827)

Repayment from related parties



171,179





198,017





117,802

Net cash used in investing activities



(5,544,037)





(4,460,851)





(4,748,428)

Cash flows from financing activities























Contribution from noncontrolling investor in subsidiary



108,970





-





-

Dividend distributed to noncontrolling investor in subsidiary



-





(213,722)





(355,232)

Borrowings from short-term loans



4,351,712





4,452,368





3,891,596

Repayment of short-term loans



(7,124,316)





(3,694,345)





(3,625,448)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(2,663,634)





544,301





(89,084)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents



2,498,744





(388,113)





(1,513,411)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



18,341,052





908,574





5,791,547

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year



25,328,486





24,419,912





18,628,365

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year

$ 43,669,538



$ 25,328,486



$ 24,419,912

Supplemental cash flow information























Interest paid

$ 175,811



$ 190,808



$ 404,958

Income taxes paid

$ 2,924,643



$ 2,993,733



$ 3,929,237

Non-cash investing and financing activities























Transfer from prepayments to property and equipment

$ 705,933



$ 904,309



$ 392,637

Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property

and equipment

$ 7,200



$ 24,512



$ 88,112

Liability assumed in connection with acquisition of

noncontrolling interest

$ 830,308



$ -



$ -

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for

operating lease liability

$ 7,069,165



$ 5,496,939



$ -



