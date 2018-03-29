TAI'AN, China, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) ("CCRC" or the "Company"), a leading call center business process outsourcing ("BPO") service provider in China, today announced that on February 28, 2018, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc., ("NASDAQ") indicating that the Company has provided evidence of at least 300 public holders and therefore meets the Nasdaq Capital Market's continued listing requirement of a minimum of 300 public holders, as set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(3) (the "Listing Rule"). The Company previously announced that on February 20, 2018, the Company received a notification letter from NASDAQ indicating that the Company did not meet the requirements of the Listing Rule. Accordingly, based upon Nasdaq's determination that the Company now complies with the Listing Rule, the matter is now closed.
About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.
The Company is a BPO service provider focusing on the complex, voice-based segment of customer care services, including:
- customer relationship management;
- technical support;
- sales;
- customer retention;
- marketing surveys; and
- research.
The Company's service is currently delivered from call centers located at over 20 cities across 12 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China, including Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hebei, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Beijing, Henan, Shanghai and Sichuan. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-customer-relations-centers-inc-announces-receipt-of-resolution-of-nasdaq-notice-of-deficiency-300621432.html
SOURCE China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.
