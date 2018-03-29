China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Announces Receipt of Resolution of NASDAQ Notice of Deficiency

About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

The Company is a BPO service provider focusing on the complex, voice-based segment of customer care services, including:

customer relationship management;

technical support;

sales;

customer retention;

marketing surveys; and

research.

The Company's service is currently delivered from call centers located at over 20 cities across 12 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China, including Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hebei, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Beijing, Henan, Shanghai and Sichuan. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.

