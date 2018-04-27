China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Announces Second Half and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

TAI'AN, China, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) ("CCRC" or the "Company"), a leading call center business process outsourcing ("BPO") service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the six and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Second Half 2017 Highlights (all comparisons to prior year unless noted)
- Revenues increased by 41.8% to a Company record of $54.2 million driven by continued expansion of business.
- Gross profit increased by 40.2% to $13.5 million. Gross margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 24.8%.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 22.1% to $4.7 million.
- Earnings per share was $0.26, versus $0.20 for the same period of the prior year.
Full Year 2017 Highlights
- Revenues increased by 22.3% to $89.0 million driven by continued expansion of business.
- Gross profit increased by 19.2% to $23.4 million. Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 26.3%
- Net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 6.0% to $8.8 million.
- Earnings per share was $0.48, versus $0.45 for 2016.
- As of December 31, 2017, the Company had service capacity of 13,992 seats, compared to 11,057 seats at the end of 2016.
Mr. Gary Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CCRC, commented, "We are very pleased to report strong results with record revenues and net income for both the second half and full year of 2017. While our relationships with existing customers, including the provincial subsidiaries of China Mobile and China Telecom, remained steady and strong, we continued to attract high-profile new customers, adding China Merchants Bank, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, OFO Shared Bicycles, Tmall.com, and TianAn Life Insurance during 2017."
Mr. Wang continued, "Looking ahead, as we continue to expand our service capacity and geographical footprint, we are excited about the prospects of our business and expect the strong growth momentum to continue in 2018 and beyond."
Six Months Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results (Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended December 31,
|
($ millions, except per share data)
|
2017
|
2016
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$54.2
|
$38.3
|
41.8%
|
Gross profit
|
$13.5
|
$9.6
|
40.2%
|
Gross margin
|
24.8%
|
25.1%
|
-0.3 pp
|
Operating income
|
$5.6
|
$3.4
|
64.4%
|
Operating margin
|
10.3%
|
8.9%
|
1.4 pp
|
Net income attributable to CCRC
|
$4.7
|
$3.7
|
27.0%
|
EPS - basic and diluted
|
$0.26
|
$0.20
|
27.0%
Revenues
For the six months ended December 31, 2017, revenues increased by $15.9 million, or 41.8%, to $54.2 million from $38.3 million for the same period of the prior year. We continued to see strong demand for our business from existing BPO clients as well as new clients during the six months ended December 31, 2017.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues consists primarily of salaries, payroll taxes and employee benefits costs of our customer service associates and other operations personnel. Cost of revenues also includes direct communications costs, rent expense, information technology costs, and facilities support. Cost of revenues increased by $12.1 million, or 42.3%, to $40.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from $28.7 million for the same period of the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 75.2% for the six months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 74.9% for the same period of the prior year.
Gross profit and gross margin
Gross profit increased by $3.9 million, or 40.2%, to $13.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from $9.6 million for the same period of the prior year. Gross margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 24.8% for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from 25.1% for the same period of the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative expense
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.7 million, or 27.0%, to $7.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from $6.2 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was a result of higher payroll and bonus expenses paid to the administrative and research personnel and the management team. We anticipate that our administrative expenses, particularly those related to support personnel costs, professional fees, as well as Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, will continue to increase in 2018 due to the continuing expansion of our business.
Operating income and operating margin
Income from operations increased by $2.2 million, or 64.4%, to $5.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from $3.4 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating income was mainly driven by an increase in revenues and partially offset by increases in selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating margin was 10.3% for the six months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 8.9% for the same period of the prior year.
Other income (expenses)
We received government grants, which are discretionary and unpredictable in nature, of $0.6 million during the six months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.4 million during the same period of the prior year. Government grants as a percentage of net income were 11.8% for the six months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 9.6% for the same period of the prior year. Total other income, net of other expenses, decreased by $0.4 million, or 58.9%, to $0.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from $0.7 million for the same period of the prior year.
Income before provision for income taxes
Income before provision for income taxes increased by $1.8 million, or 41.7%, to $5.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from $4.1 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in income before provision for income taxes was mainly due to the increase in income from operations and partially offset by decrease in other income.
Income taxes
Provision for income taxes was $1.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.4 million for the same period of the prior year.
Net income and earnings per share
Net income increased by $1.2 million, or 31.3%, to $4.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017 from $3.7 million for the same period of the prior year. After deducting net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.7 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.
Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results
|
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
($ millions, except per share data)
|
2017
|
2016
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$89.0
|
$72.7
|
22.3%
|
Gross profit
|
$23.4
|
$19.6
|
19.2%
|
Gross margin
|
26.3%
|
27.0%
|
-0.7 pp
|
Operating income
|
$8.6
|
$8.6
|
1.1%
|
Operating margin
|
9.7%
|
11.8%
|
-2.0 pp
|
Net income attributable to CCRC
|
$8.8
|
$8.3
|
6.0%
|
EPS - basic and diluted
|
$0.48
|
$0.45
|
6.0%
Revenues
For the year of 2017, revenues increased by $16.2 million, or 22.3%, to $89.0 million from $72.7 million for 2016. We continued to see strong demand for our business from existing BPO clients as well as new clients during the six months ended December 31, 2017. We added several high-profile clients, including China Merchants Bank, OFO Shared Bicycles, Rong360.com, and TianAn Life Insurance, and dropped several lower volume clients due to seat limitations during 2017.
The provincial subsidiaries of China Mobile and China Telecom remained the two largest customers and accounted for 28% and 9%, respectively, of total revenues in 2017, compared to 34% and 14%, respectively, of total revenues in 2016. Top 5 customers accounted for 57% of revenues in 2017, compared to 71% of revenues in 2016.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues consists primarily of salaries, payroll taxes and employee benefits costs of our customer service associates and other operations personnel. Cost of revenues also includes direct communications costs, rent expense, information technology costs, and facilities support. Cost of revenues increased by $12.5 million, or 23.5%, to $65.6 million for 2017 from $53.1 million for 2016. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 73.7% for 2017, compared to 73.0% for 2016.
Gross profit and gross margin
Gross profit increased by $3.8 million, or 19.2%, to $23.4 million for 2017 from $19.6 million for 2016. Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 26.3% for 2017 from 27.0% for 2016.
Selling, general and administrative expense
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $3.7 million, or 33.2%, to $14.8 million for 2017 from $11.1 million for 2016. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was a result of higher payroll and bonus expenses paid to the administrative and research personnel and the management team. We anticipate that our administrative expenses, particularly those related to support personnel costs, professional fees, as well as Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, will continue to increase in 2018 due to the continuing expansion of our business.
Operating income and operating margin
Income from operations increased by $0.1 million, or 1.1%, to $8.64 million for 2017 from $8.55 million for 2016. The increase in operating income was mainly driven by an increase in gross profit and partially offset by increases in selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating margin was 9.7% for 2017, compared to 11.8% for 2016.
Other income (expenses)
We received government grants, which are discretionary and unpredictable in nature, of $1.9 million during 2017, compared to $0.8 million during 2016. Government grants as a percentage of net income were 20.7% for 2017, compared to 9.7% for 2016. Total other income, net of other expenses, increased by $0.6 million, or 47.1%, to $1.7 million for 2017 from $1.2 million for 2016.
Income before provision for income taxes
Income before provision for income taxes increased by $0.6 million, or 6.6%, to $10.4 million for 2017 from $9.7 million for 2016. The increase in income before provision for income taxes was mainly due to the increase in other income as well as slight increase in income from operations.
Income taxes
Provision for income taxes was $1.3 million for 2017, compared to $1.4 million for 2016.
Net income and earnings per share
Net income increased by $0.8 million, or 10.1%, to $9.1 million for 2017 from $8.3 million for 2016. After deducting net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.8 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for 2017, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, for 2016.
Financial Conditions
As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash of $18.6 million, compared to $15.9 million at December 31, 2016. Total working capital was $30.0 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $23.2 million at the end of 2016.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.0 million for 2017, compared to $5.7 million for 2016. Net cash used in investing activities was $4.9 million for 2017, compared to $1.0 million for 2016. Net cash provided by financing activities was $3.7 million for 2017, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $1.5 million for 2016.
Recent Development
On September 16, 2017, The Company held its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at its headquarters in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company's shareholders: 1) ratified the appointment of MaloneBailey, LLC as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year of 2017; and 2) reelected Jie Xu and Tianjun Zhang as Class I Directors.
About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.
The Company is a BPO service provider focusing on the complex, voice-based segment of customer care services, including:
- customer relationship management;
- technical support;
- sales;
- customer retention;
- marketing surveys; and
- research.
The Company's service is currently delivered from call centers located at over 20 cities across 12 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China, including Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hebei, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Beijing, Henan, Shanghai and Sichuan. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.
|
CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2017
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
18,628,365
|
$
|
15,947,268
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
23,689,583
|
13,595,396
|
Notes receivable
|
-
|
547,259
|
Notes receivable – related party, current
|
968,277
|
-
|
Prepayments
|
1,277,149
|
504,780
|
Due from related parties, net
|
219,051
|
248,866
|
Restricted cash
|
-
|
500,000
|
Other current assets
|
1,084,929
|
1,041,923
|
Total current assets
|
45,867,354
|
32,385,492
|
Cost method investments
|
3,688,676
|
-
|
Notes receivable - related party, non-current
|
-
|
907,297
|
Property and equipment, net
|
6,067,338
|
4,360,976
|
Deferred tax assets
|
313,463
|
69,864
|
Total non-current assets
|
10,069,477
|
5,338,137
|
Total assets
|
$
|
55,936,831
|
$
|
37,723,629
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Short term loan
|
$
|
3,842,371
|
$
|
-
|
Accounts payable
|
495,177
|
664,838
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
46,661
|
129,489
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
4,724,823
|
3,603,471
|
Deferred revenue
|
607,660
|
607,160
|
Wages payable
|
5,565,078
|
2,885,735
|
Income taxes payable
|
541,321
|
883,654
|
Due to related parties
|
-
|
446,050
|
Total current liabilities
|
15,823,091
|
9,220,397
|
Total liabilities
|
15,823,091
|
9,220,397
|
Equity
|
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,329,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016
|
18,330
|
18,330
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
11,202,396
|
11,178,774
|
Retained earnings
|
25,292,402
|
17,226,261
|
Statutory reserves
|
2,597,031
|
2,067,835
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
80,868
|
(1,987,968)
|
Total China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. shareholders' equity
|
39,191,027
|
28,503,232
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
922,713
|
-
|
Total equity
|
40,113,740
|
28,503,232
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
55,936,831
|
$
|
37,723,629
|
CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
For The Years Ended December 31,
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
Revenues, net
|
$
|
88,971,787
|
$
|
72,731,706
|
$
|
59,350,721
|
Cost of revenues
|
65,562,563
|
53,098,552
|
46,891,617
|
Gross profit
|
23,409,224
|
19,633,154
|
12,459,104
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general & administrative expenses
|
14,766,524
|
11,082,106
|
7,259,279
|
Total operating expenses
|
14,766,524
|
11,082,106
|
7,259,279
|
Income from operations
|
8,642,700
|
8,551,048
|
5,199,825
|
Interest expense
|
(1,609)
|
(50,383)
|
(278,363)
|
Government grants
|
1,885,340
|
801,125
|
1,027,581
|
Other income
|
175,995
|
479,387
|
225,306
|
Other expense
|
(331,641)
|
(55,003)
|
(124,473)
|
Total other income
|
1,728,085
|
1,175,126
|
850,051
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
10,370,785
|
9,726,174
|
6,049,876
|
Income tax provision
|
1,255,654
|
1,448,923
|
1,275,633
|
Net income
|
9,115,131
|
8,277,251
|
4,774,243
|
Less: net income attribute to noncontrolling interest
|
341,672
|
-
|
-
|
Net income attribute to China Customer Relations Center, Inc.
|
$
|
8,773,459
|
$
|
8,277,251
|
$
|
4,774,243
|
Comprehensive income
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,115,131
|
$
|
8,277,251
|
$
|
4,774,243
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
2,141,796
|
(1,537,534)
|
(684,590)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
11,256,927
|
6,739,717
|
4,089,653
|
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
401,324
|
-
|
-
|
Comprehensive income attributable to China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.
|
$
|
10,855,603
|
$
|
6,739,717
|
$
|
4,089,653
|
Earnings per share attributable to China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.30
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.30
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
18,329,600
|
18,329,600
|
16,015,079
|
Diluted
|
18,329,600
|
18,329,600
|
16,015,079
|
CHINA CUSTOMER RELATIONS CENTERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For The Years Ended December 31,
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,115,131
|
$
|
8,277,251
|
$
|
4,774,243
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
1,852,152
|
1,542,352
|
1,340,961
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
429,803
|
805,870
|
-
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
2,416
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(230,043)
|
(84,067)
|
(172,000)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(9,269,755)
|
(5,561,722)
|
(2,499,956)
|
Due from related parties, net
|
-
|
-
|
(114,670)
|
Due to related parties
|
-
|
-
|
(2,394)
|
Prepayments
|
(1,313,830)
|
(767,516)
|
(447,311)
|
Other current assets
|
25,925
|
(63,669)
|
191,536
|
Accounts payable
|
(505,372)
|
193,639
|
113,033
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
(88,136)
|
25,276
|
-
|
Wages payable
|
2,393,214
|
277,335
|
908,720
|
Income taxes payable
|
(386,825)
|
(67,681)
|
586,931
|
Deferred revenue
|
(38,813)
|
634,644
|
-
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
1,016,373
|
454,572
|
1,277,678
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
3,002,240
|
5,666,284
|
5,956,771
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(2,082,719)
|
(478,775)
|
(1,614,696)
|
Change of restricted cash
|
500,000
|
-
|
(500,000)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
108
|
-
|
-
|
Payments for cost method investments
|
(3,509,404)
|
-
|
-
|
Loan to third party
|
-
|
(563,896)
|
-
|
Repayments from third party
|
233,596
|
-
|
-
|
Advances to related parties
|
(7,400)
|
(18,210)
|
(930,536)
|
Repayments from related parties
|
-
|
40,011
|
1,095,087
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(4,865,819)
|
(1,020,870)
|
(1,950,145)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from issuances of common shares
|
-
|
-
|
8,497,024
|
Contribution from noncontrolling investor in subsidiary
|
353,581
|
-
|
-
|
Repayments to related parties
|
(473,914)
|
-
|
-
|
Borrowings of short term loan
|
3,780,490
|
-
|
3,800,367
|
Repayments of short term loans
|
-
|
(1,510,962)
|
(7,478,890)
|
Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities
|
3,660,157
|
(1,510,962)
|
4,818,501
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
884,519
|
(811,033)
|
(298,288)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
2,681,097
|
2,323,419
|
8,526,839
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
|
15,947,268
|
13,623,849
|
5,097,010
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year
|
$
|
18,628,365
|
$
|
15,947,268
|
$
|
13,623,849
